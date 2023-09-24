Senior Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal reckons it was not a good decision to bring Ish Sodhi back after dismissing him via non-striker run-out in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Mirpur on Saturday. The left-hander believes either teams should do it or they don't, while reminding them that the mode of dismissal is valid.

The incident occurred during the 46th over of New Zealand's innings as Hasan Mahmud flicked the bails during his run-up as Sodhi backed up too far from the crease. However, stand-in captain Litton Das spoke to the umpires immediately after that and recalled Sodhi.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Tamim stated that the form of dismissal is legal; hence, he sees nothing wrong with it. The 34-year-old underlined that they will speak about it moving forward to decide on one thing.

"I don't see anything wrong in it. The rule is there. If we get someone out, or one of us gets out in that manner, I don't think we should react the way people are reacting nowadays. I think it is a team decision."

"If it is a team decision that we will take wickets in this way, we will. If we don't want to take it, we will not try it. I don't think it looks good to bring back a batter after getting him out. Either we take it, or we don't do it."

Sodhi, who hugged Mahmud for his gesture, smashed three sixes in a 39-ball, 35-knock, lifting New Zealand to a match-winning total of 254. The leggie also took his best ODI figures of 10-1-39-6 to fashion the tourists' 86-run victory.

"I was surprised by his reaction" - Tamim Iqbal on Ish Sodhi

Tamim Iqbal. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Tamim further stated that the onus was also on Sodhi not to leave the crease and didn't feel the need to warn the 30-year-old. However, the former skipper seeks clarity moving forward and added:

"I think he [Sodhi] also shouldn't have done that [left the crease early], he shouldn't be surprised too. Whether we take it or not, it is the team's call. I was surprised by his reaction. It is now part of cricket."

"There's no need for a warning here. It is like a bowled out. There's no right and wrong. Either you do it, or you don't do it. Nothing wrong with either. I think we should discuss as a team if we want to do it or not."

The third and final ODI is on Tuesday.