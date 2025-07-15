"Don't see the point in over-analysing him" - Former England batter's huge statement on Ravindra Jadeja after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England batter Jonathan Trott believes India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja deserves only praise and no blame for his defiant fourth-innings batting in the third Test at Lord's. Team India suffered a 22-run defeat chasing 193 to fall 1-2 behind the best-of-five series.
Following the loss, Jadeja's 181-ball 61* had fans divided, with some hailing the left-hander for his fight, while others criticized him for not playing at a faster tempo with the tail. The 36-year-old came into bat with India reeling at 71/5. The score soon became 82/7 and only one result seemed imminent.
However, Jadeja found support from India's final two batters, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The duo played out 84 balls between them, as India added 58 runs for the last two wickets.
Talking about Jadeja's knock after the game on JioHotstar, Trott said (via India Today):
"Hindsight is a beautiful thing. I think Jadeja played incredibly well. I don't see the point in over-analysing him. He manoeuvred himself and the team excellently. He's battled, left well, and had a bit of luck. The ball was spinning away, and yes, there was temptation to attack Bashir."
He continued:
"But had he slogged and gotten out, we'd be saying he threw it away. I thought he played exceptionally. The other batters will probably reflect and ask themselves: why couldn't I have done what Jadeja did to give us a chance?"
India got themselves within 23 runs of victory before Siraj was dismissed in an unlucky manner while defending the ball off Shoaib Bashir, setting off wild celebrations from the England players.
"This is great for Test cricket" - Jonathan Trott on the IND-ENG Lord's encounter
Jonathan Trott believes the India-England Lord's Test was an excellent advert for the long format, with the game going down to the wire on Day 5. After the two teams played to a push in the first innings with a score of 387, fortunes fluctuated on both sides in the final two days.
All three Tests of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy have finished on the final day, resulting in incredible crowds at each venue.
"It was so tense-nail-biting stuff. I'm not sure I've got any nails left! It's obviously a sad way for the game to end, but someone had to win. I think this is great for Test cricket: a bit of spice, a bit of edginess on the field. As long as the teams get along off the field and there's no carry-over to the fourth Test, we're good. It's been played really hard out there. I can't wait to see who comes out on top," said Trott (via the aforementioned source).
The two teams will enjoy a one-week break before the all-important fourth Test in Manchester, starting July 23.
