"Don't see Virat and Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup" - Former captain's stunning claim after Shubman Gill's appointment as India ODI skipper

Former England captain David Gower believes the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not play the 2027 ODI World Cup. The duo have been included in India's ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia.Yet, Shubman Gill was appointed the ODI skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma in a surprising move. Kohli and Rohit remain active for India in only the 50-over format, having retired from Tests and T20Is over the past year.When asked about the future of the two stalwarts in an interview with the Cricket Predicta, Gower said (via IANS):&quot;I don’t see Virat and Rohit playing in the 2027 World Cup… Pant, yes, despite being injury-prone. The team will rely on young leaders like Gill to shape the future. This is a perfect opportunity for him to step up and guide India to success.&quot;Kohli and Rohit last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy in the UAE, where the side clinched the title without losing a single game. The India-Australia three-match ODI series begins in Perth on October 19.&quot;This is an excellent decision by the selectors&quot; - Madan LalFormer Indian coach Madal Lal backed the decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the full-time ODI captain, starting from the Australian series. The youngster is already leading the side in Tests and was recently promoted as vice-captain in T20Is.&quot;This is an excellent decision by the selectors. Making Gill captain is a forward-looking move. He will be prepared for the World Cup. Now it will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma performs under Gill’s leadership,&quot; said Lal (via the aforementioned source).He continued:&quot;Shubman Gill is an excellent leader and has proven himself in Test cricket. He came very close to breaking Don Bradman’s record. He is the future, and the selectors have made that clear. We must give him time to mature as a captain, especially as we aim for ODI glory in 2027. This series will provide him with the necessary exposure.&quot;Gill shone brightly in his first assignment as Test skipper in the recent tour of England, leading India to a 2-2 draw. The right-hander also led from the front with the bat, scoring a series-leading 754 runs at an average of over 75 with four centuries.