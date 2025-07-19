“Don’t take him with team” - Former India cricketer’s brutal remark on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India cricketer and selector Salil Ankola has called for ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to play the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, starting on July 23. Ankola said that the 31-year-old should not be a part of the side if he was not fully fit. He also admitted that while Bumrah was the capable of winning India matches, there were others too who were equally good.

The 31-year-old featured in the series opener at Leeds, but did not play the second Test at Edgbaston before returning to play the third Test at Lord's.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Ankola said:

“If Bumrah is touring England as a team member, he definitely has to play the fourth Test; he has to play all the matches. Bumrah is definitely a match-winning bowler, but it’s not like we don’t have other bowlers. If he is unfit, don’t take him with the team. Let him be fully fit. You [team management] are also unsure and Bumrah is also unsure [whether to play or not]. So, who takes that call? It’s not the coach, it’s not the selectors, but it’s the physio and doctor."

"That means someone somewhere is not taking responsibility for doing their job right. I’m not criticising anybody, this is my opinion as a layman because I’m not in the selection committee".

Bumrah has taken 12 wickets in the two Tests that he has played so far. He took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of both the Leeds and the Lord's Tests and two wickets in the second innings of the latter game. In his absence, India found heroes in the form of Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj, who played pivotal roles in the victory at Edgbaston.

Salil Ankola calls for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in India's playing XI

The non-inclusion of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav became a major talking point on Day 1 of the second Test at Edgbaston. Salil Ankola called for his selection in India's playing XI, dismissing the idea of India cushioning the batters with all-rounders in the lower-order.

“Why are you taking wrist-spinner Kuldeep in England? He is a match-winning bowler. He worked hard, he got himself stronger, fitter and is bowling very well. You have to play Kuldeep. For how many more years are going to cushion your batters? You need to take 20 wickets, so matches are won by bowlers, not batters," Ankola said.

The decision to choose Washington Sundar has paid off relatively for India. The off-spinning all-rounder took four wickets in the third Test at Lord's and got the key scalp of Ben Stokes in the second innings at Edgbaston, at the stroke of Tea.

The southpaw has also made contributions with the bat down the order, ensuring that the team does not face a collapse like they did in both innings of the Headingley Test.

