Don't think there's anyone who can take her place: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on legend Mithali Raj

India's newly appointed ODI captain Harmanpreet Kaur has paid a rich tribute to arguably the best women's cricketer India has ever produced, Mithali Raj. The 39-year-old recently hung up her boots from all forms of international cricket and brought the curtains down on a glittering career that lasted more than two decades.

Although there are quite a few talented Indian batters in the white-ball squad for the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka, Kaur believes it will be almost impossible to fill the shoes of Mithali.

Speaking to reporters before the team's departure to Sri Lanka, here's what Harmanpreet Kaur had to say about the former Indian captain:

"Well we all know she has done great for women's cricket and nobody will be able to fill this place. We are working on our team where we can create some great combinations. But regarding Mithali Di, I don't think there's anyone who can take her place. We will all miss her in the dressing rooms and the things she has done."

"Great opportunity for us to build a team" - Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur has now taken over as the full-time white-ball captain of India and her first assignment is the tour to Sri Lanka. The tour comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs, with the first T20I scheduled for June 23 in Dambulla.

With legends like Mithali and Jhulan Goswami not a part of the squad, the captain feels it is a great opportunity for others to step up:

"For us, I think it is a good tour to start because for the first time we will be playing without our senior players. Great opportunity for us to build a team. We have done great preparation during this NCA camp and we are looking forward to the Sri Lanka tour."

The Indian women's team will also feature in the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28, and then in next year's T20 World Cup in South Africa. While Harmanpreet wants to field the strongest possible team in T20Is, she feels the ODI team can take a bit of time to be rebuilt. On this, she said:

"In T20s we will definitely look to [play] our first combination, give them as many games as possible. In the ODIs, we have a little time to prepare for the next World Cup [in 2025] and it is where we will see if we can give chance to each and everybody."

