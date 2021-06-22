Michael Holding - "Don’t think I would be alive today, had I grown up in UK"

In a shocking statement, West Indies’ fast bowling great Michael Holding has claimed that he would not have been alive today had he grown up in the UK.

Holding has been among the most vocal voices to speak up against racism in the wake of the George Floyd incident in the US last year. A few weeks back, he also opined that UK wasn’t doing enough to stop racism in the country.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Michael Holding said that his fiery attitude as a youth would have cost him his life, had he grown up in the UK. He stated:

"I don't think I would be alive today. As a young man I was a bit fiery. I kicked a stump out of the ground in New Zealand (1980) so can you imagine me going through what Ebony (Rainford-Brent) went through? No, I would not have made it."

A former England women’s cricketer, Ebony Rainford-Brent was the first black woman to play for England. She was part of the squads that won the 50-over and T20 World Cups in 2009.

Looking back at his younger days, Holding recalled that he was not subjected to racism in Jamaica, but experienced it every time he left the place. The 67-year-old admitted:

"Growing up in Jamaica, I didn't experience racism. I experienced it every time I left Jamaica. Each time I experienced it I just told myself 'this is not your life, I will soon be going back home'. And if I had made a stand my career would not have lasted as long as it did, I would not have had a long television career.”

“We have seen through history that black people who stand up for their rights and call out injustice are victimised. Mercy, if I had spoken out they would have said ‘another angry young black man, get rid of him.’ I would have been another person on the dung heap," Michael Holding further added.

Michael Holding’s book on racism to be released soon

The West Indian fast bowling great, who played in an era when the Caribbeans dominated world cricket, will soon be releasing a book on racism titled "Why We Kneel, How We Rise". Speaking about the book, Michael Holding revealed that his sister found one of the chapters difficult to read as it was emotionally draining. He elaborated:

"I sent a chapter to my sister and she said she could not read it. The ones about lynchings and dehumanisation, the picture of three black bodies hanging from the tree that was turned into a postcard.”

Nicknamed Whispering Death, Michael Holding played 60 Tests and 102 ODIs for West Indies, claiming 249 and 142 wickets respectively.

