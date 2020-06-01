EPL clubs stand united against racial and social injustice

During a week that saw rampant protests against racism across America, several EPL stars took to social media to stand against the evils of racism.

Football players from the EPL's biggest clubs and across the world have condemned the racist mindset of today's society, and have called for a lasting change.

Racist tensions have been flaring up across the world in recent months. They have reached their boiling point in the United States of America, following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

Liverpool's Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane took to social media and emphasised the importance of unity in an inspirational post. The pacy EPL winger is known to be involved in several charitable causes and has taken powerful stands against racial injustice in the past.

EPL stars lead football's fight against racism

Marcus Rashford stood in solidarity with victims of racism

Premier League star Marcus Rashford also condemned the recent incidents in his social media post and reiterated that we as a society cannot allow ourselves to be divided further.

"At a time I've been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to be more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers."

The EPL forward also spoke for the people and said that the wounds that the society is suffering need to be addressed immediately.

"People are hurting and people need answers. Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter."

Marcus Rashford fears football is "going backwards rather than forwards" in the fight against racism.



Premier League giants Liverpool could be seen standing in solidarity with victims of racism in inspiring social media posts. The team's captain Jordan Henderson could be seen leading the charge on social media alongside EPL stars Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

The hashtag 'Black Lives Matter' has also become a fixture in the Instagram posts of several EPL stars as the biggest names in football come together to fight racism and social injustice.

Liverpool's leaders made their stand against racism clear

Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho, who has been a EPL target for some time now, also announced his support to the cause by unveiling a strong message against racism after scoring his first professional hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund.

The English star was also joined by Achraf Hakimi as the German club's superstars made statements that were relevant both on and off the pitch.

Former Manchester City star and modern-day EPL great Yaya Toure also expressed admiration for the strength of the anti-racism movement in Manchester. The Premier League legend called for a united stand against racism and said that the fight against injustice is the primary responsibility of every human being.

I saw these pictures of Manchester and felt very proud.



We ALL have a responsibility to challenge racism. Racism is a problem for ALL people.



WE have to fight it TOGETHER



Racism has unfortunately been far too common in the world of football including the Premier League. Following Chelsea's duel with Tottenham in an EPL fixture last year, reports surfaced of racist behaviour directed towards Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger by select sections of the Tottenham supporters. Watford's Troy Deeney has also reported several incidents of racism in the EPL.

It has become more evident than ever that the horrors of racism are all too common in the EPL and in the world. If the EPL's authorities and officials across the world truly believe that the sport is a source of hope and joy for the people, strict measures have to be taken to come down hard on racial injustice.

As the EPL superstars have repeatedly mentioned, a powerful message is long overdue.