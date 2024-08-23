"Don't think Kane and Devon will miss a lot of cricket for New Zealand" - Tim Southee opens up on Kiwi players opting out of central contracts

New Zealand Test skipper Tim Southee has urged cricket boards and franchise leagues work in unison in a manner that the club vs country choice can become easier for players. He admitted that as of now nobody seems to have any proper answer to the problem, but added that a casual playing contract at least allows the likes of Kane Williamson and Devon Conway to be available for most matches.

New Zealand have been one of hardest hit when it comes to instances of players opting out of central contracts to focus on their T20 career. Apart from Williamson and Conway, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Finn Allen have also declined central contracts offered by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Speaking on the sidelines of the CEAT cricket rating awards in Mumbai recently, Southee shared his thoughts on the raging money vs country debate. Asked if he sees any solution the problem, the pacer replied: (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo)

"I don't have the answers. Right now, I don't think many people do. So I think it's about working out what's best for each individual board and their players. New Zealand Cricket seem to think that's the best way for the next 12 months. I don't think Kane and Devon will miss a lot of cricket for New Zealand. So for them to have the flexibility in doing that, but still also be committed to New Zealand, which I think that's where the casual playing agreement comes in."

Elaborating on the growing impact of T20 franchise leagues across the globe, the 35-year-old commented:

"So at this stage, obviously the franchise leagues and the franchise world is growing. It would be nice to see the international [boards] and the leagues working together in some way because, especially Test cricket, I think for a lot of players is still the pinnacle of the format."

While Conway has opted out of the central contracts system and has taken up a casual playing contract, Allen hasn't been offered a casual contract. His availability will thus be on a case-by-case basis. The opener will soon join Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Perth Scorchers on a two-year deal.

"Format-wise, I think Test cricket is still the pinnacle" - Tim Southee

Many young international cricketers and even some senior players are option for T20 cricket ahead of the red-ball format, and Southee asserted that Test cricket remains the pinnacle of the sport for him. Admitting that he enjoys the T20 format as well, the seasoned Kiwi pacer said:

"Format-wise, I think Test cricket is still the pinnacle for me and the format I hold closest to the heart. I really enjoy the T20, the Hundred format keeps you young, keeps you guessing, keeps you thinking and trying to improve your game, and your skill set, which helps across the other formats."

One of New Zealand's most experienced campaigners, Southee has featured in 100 Tests, 161 ODIs and 126 T20Is and has claimed 765 international scalps.

