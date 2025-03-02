"Don't think it's that much or that too much of an advantage" - South Africa all-rounder on potentially facing India in 2025 CT semi-final in Dubai

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen has shared his views on Team India playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, claiming that he doesn't think it's an overwhelming advantage for the Men in Blue. Jansen is confident in South Africa's ability to play spin as well as any other side.

Ad

The Proteas have topped Group B to qualify for the semi-finals alongside Australia. Having won by seven wickets against England in Karachi on Saturday, South Africa left for Dubai as they potentially face a semi-final game against India, depending upon their result against New Zealand on Sunday.

Speaking after the win against England, the left-arm seamer said playing in Dubai is nothing new for South Africa and reckoned whoever plays the best cricket on the day would emerge victorious. As quoted by TOI, Jansen stated:

Ad

Trending

"If we play in Dubai and it's against India, obviously they've had training and that kind of stuff, so they will be more used to the conditions. But we've also played in Dubai, so it's not something new. We play spin really, really well. So I don't think it's that much or that too much of an advantage. I just think it all comes down to, on the day who plays better."

Ad

The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have been quite productive on the sluggish surfaces in Dubai. Bangladesh and Pakistan failed to cross 250 against India, who won by six wickets on both occasions.

"There was a little bit of nip at the start" - Marco Jansen on South Africa's win over England

Marco Jansen. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on his Player of the Match award against England for figures of 7-0-39-3, the left-arm seamer said he backed his strength of hitting the wicket hard and took advantage of the assistance early on. He stated, as quoted by the ICC:

Ad

"I was hoping for some swing, but then obviously there wasn't too much in the air. There was a little bit of nip at the start and then once the ball got older there wasn't really much deviation from the wicket. For me, it was just backing my options, which is probably hitting at a hard length and not erring on the fuller side, rather on the shorter side. For us it's just all about going out and bowling with good intent because then if you bowl with good intent … you tend to have more energy on the ball and then things generally happen.

South Africa do have an injury scare to deal with ahead of the semi-final as Aiden Markram felt discomfort in his hamstring during the England match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news