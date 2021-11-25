"Don't think Rahul Dravid will be aiming to match Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's record" - Saba Karim 

Ex-India wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid will not be concerned about the impeccable record that Virat Kohli and co. maintained in the longer format when Ravi Shastri was at the helm.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Khelneeti, Karim claimed the Indian think tank will not be too bothered with how the side has fared in the past. He believes Dravid would rather want to focus on the future.

Karim pointed out that Dravid would want to put emphasis on the team's progress as India look to clinch the ongoing World Test Championship. He suggested that the cricketer-turned-coach will have nothing to do with what has happened in previous matches, as he will be busy preparing for upcoming challenges.

Here's what Saba Karim said:

"Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli have maintained a fabulous record in Tests. But I don't think Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli or Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to match the record. Nobody is going to talk about it in Dravid's era. He will not want to look at what has happened in the past."

Rahul Dravid's first assignment after being appointed the head coach of the national team was the recently concluded three-match home T20I series against New Zealand. The hosts secured a stunning 3-0 victory in the series.

After their superlative performances in the shortest format, India will be keen to carry the momentum in the two-match Test series against the Kiwis. India won the toss in the opening encounter at Kanpur and elected to bat first on the surface.

New Zealand pacers make early impact against Dravid's Team India

While Kane Williamson and co. have included three spinners in their playing eleven, their pacers have done most of the damage so far on Day 1. Kyle Jamieson impressed yet again as he dismissed both the Indian openers.

Mayank Agarwal was the first to depart after scoring 13 runs. Shubman Gill slammed a stunning half-century, but was sent packing by Jamieson shortly after lunch. Tim Southee ended Cheteshwar Pujara's patient knock of 28 to put pressure back on India.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ Southee strikes! Pujara edges behind to Blundell to depart for 26 off 88. That's two wickets in the first hour after lunch, Jamieson has 2-24. India 106-3 as debutant Iyer joins Rahane. Follow LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz @SENZ_Radio . Live scoring | on.nzc.nz/3r7ERZ5 Southee strikes! Pujara edges behind to Blundell to depart for 26 off 88. That's two wickets in the first hour after lunch, Jamieson has 2-24. India 106-3 as debutant Iyer joins Rahane. Follow LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz & @SENZ_Radio. Live scoring | on.nzc.nz/3r7ERZ5 #INDvNZ https://t.co/JcBKaDtN1w

