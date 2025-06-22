"Don't think there will be any medal given" - Sunil Gavaskar slams India's poor fielding on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Ex-Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar called out Team India's poor fielding display on Day 2 of the opening Test against England at the Headingley in Leeds. Gavaskar said he expects no fielding medal from T Dilip to the players, given a couple of dropped chances in the first innings alone.

The first drop came in the seventh over of the innings sent down by Jasprit Bumrah. With Ben Duckett at 15, the left-handed batter played a cut, but was dropped by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. Duckett went on to score 62 and shared a 122-run stand with Ollie Pope. Pope also survived a drop at 60, with Yashasvi Jaiswal fluffing a chance at slip off Bumrah's bowling.

Speaking on air, Gavaskar said, as quoted by India Today

"I don't think there will be any medal given. T Dilip gives those after a match. This is what was really very, very disappointing. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very good fielder but he hasn't been able to hold on to anything this time."

Pope remained unbeaten on 100, reaching his ninth Test hundred to keep England in the game. Bumrah proved to be the sole wicket-taker for the tourists on day two, dismissing Zak Crawley (4), Duckett (62) and Joe Root (28). The right-arm speedster also had Harry Brook caught in the final over of the day but overstepped.

"We bowled well barring a few loose patches" - Team India's batting coach

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

The visiting side's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak lamented it as an unfortunate day and that they deserved more wickets than they had. Kotak stated:

"Those dropped catches and the no-ball were definitely disappointing. Usually, we're sharper in the field. But as a support staff and team, we take it as one of those unfortunate days — not the norm. Overall, we bowled well barring a few loose patches. There was something in the wicket, and we tried to make the most of it."

England still trail by 262 more runs after bowling out the opposition for 471.

