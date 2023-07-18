“Don’t think it will be the right time to make any adjustments” - Prithvi Shaw on making technical changes to his game for English conditions

Prithvi Shaw will be looking for a new lease of life when he begins his county stint for Northamptonshire. Shaw's aim in the UK will be to pile up runs in a bid to return to the national side.

The youngster, however, is expected to face a lot of difficulties on the seaming English wickets as his technical flaws against incoming deliveries have come in for criticism.

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, Shaw was asked if there is any need for technical adjustments to his game. The right-handed batter replied that there is no room for any new adjustments.

"I don't think it will be the right time to make any adjustments to my game now," Shaw stated. "Whatever adjustments I had to make to my game, has already been done. Once I go there and get my eyes set, I just need to play my natural game."

"I've been going there since I was 12 years old, he continued. "I've done six months of schooling in Manchester. I like the country and people there. They are very nice, I like to spend time over there. I have got the opportunity to go over there and express myself."

Prithvi Shaw further asserted that he is well-acquainted with the conditions in England given that he has been playing here since childhood. Shaw, who skipped Deodhar Trophy to play in the County Championship, is hopeful that it would be a good experience.

"I've been going to England since I was a little kid. Before the 2018 Under-19 World Cup as well, we had played there, he stated. "After that, I've played ample games with India A. So I'm well acquainted with the pitches and conditions there. I had scored a lot of runs for India A as well."

"This is a new team for me. I'm not aware of what their culture is like. It might take some time to get set to that. I've been in touch with them and they have been quite welcoming towards me. So I'm hoping it will be a good experience," Shaw added.

The 23-year-old will be part of the Northamptonshire squad for the remainder of the County Championship. He will also play in the Royal London One-Day Cup, which gets underway in August.

"Just want to take it as any other game" - Prithvi Shaw on his aspirations from County Championship

Prithvi Shaw has been considered a prodigal talent since age-group cricket. He was fast-tracked to the Indian team. Shaw scored a hundred on his Test debut but since then it has been a troublesome few years for him. The right-handed batter has been short of runs and has found himself embroidered in controversies off the field.

The youngster wishes to put all of that behind him and take one game at a time during his upcoming stint in England.

When asked about what he expects out of this County stint, Shaw replied:

"I just want to take it as any other game. It's just like the first-class games we play here. Nothing huge, just a different experience. Getting an invitation from there means a lot. It's the same - I'll have to go there and score runs for the team because that's what they are expecting from me. Obviously, they have seen me perform and that's why they have called me there. There might be something they think I'm capable of doing. I think I'll have a great time."

Prithvi Shaw has so far played 44 first-class games, scoring 3802 runs at an average of 50.02 with the help of 12 hundreds and 16 fifties.