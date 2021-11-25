"Don't think you will see Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik back in Pakistan's ODI team" - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has opined that seasoned campaigners Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez should not feature for the national team in ODIs. Butt made those remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel.

The ex-opener noted that the two senior members have contributed significantly towards the success of Pakistan cricket over the year. However, Butt fels it's now time for younger players to step forward.

Here's what he said:

"I don't think you will see Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik back in Pakistan's ODI team. Now the new boys have to come. The two have done their part with Pakistan cricket and they have done a wonderful job."

Both Malik and Hafeez were part of Pakistan's squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. However, both players have decided to give their home T20I series against the West Indies a miss.

Notably, Hafeez had also opted out of Pakistan's three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. While Malik was named in the squad for the Bangladesh T20Is, he made himself unavailable for selection for the final fixture due to his son's illness.

Speaking of all-rounders in Pakistan's white-ball setup, Butt pointed out that someone like Mohammad Wasim Jr should be groomed for the role. He also suggested that Faheem Ashraf could be roped in for limited-overs matches as well, considering his impressive performances in the longer format.

Butt opined that Ashraf has been a part of the national side for a while now and he should be ready to perform whenever he gets the opportunity. He is confident that the 27-year-old will deliver if given an opportunity.

"Mohammad Wasim Jr. is an outstanding talent and should be groomed. Faheem Ashraf is doing well in Tests, and if his form continues, then he could also be given a chance in white-ball. His grooming time is over and he should now be ready as he has been playing international cricket for 4-5 years."

"Disparities are there in a lot of things" - Salman Butt accuses Pakistan Cricket Board of underpaying First-Class cricketers

Salman Butt also lashed out at the Pakistani board for their salary structure for First-Class cricketers. Butt admitted that Ramiz Raja had increased compensation for the players after becoming the PCB chief, but questioned the lack of security.

Butt feels that, like India, Pakistan should also provide cricketers playing in the domestic circuit with departmental jobs. He highlighted that it becomes difficult for the players to manage their diet and fitness as well as their household expenses with their existing salaries. Butt said:

"Earlier there were around 800-900 contracted players, but now there are just 180. You say you need to follow a good diet and go to the gym and then you also have to deal with your household expenses. Apart from this they can't do anything. Don't they also have the right to send their children to good schools or get treated in good hospitals? Disparities are there in a lot of things."

Watch the full video here:

