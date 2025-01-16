Donovan Ferreira takes a one-handed stunner in PC vs JSK SA20 2025 match [Watch]

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Jan 16, 2025 23:20 IST
Donovan Ferreira with the one handed stunner [Image credits: @SA20_League on X]
South Africa and Joburg Super Kings (JSK) all-rounder Donovan Ferreira pulled off an absolute screamer to dismiss Senuran Muthusamy in their SA20 2025 match against Pretoria Capitals (PC). The match is currently ongoing at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Ferreira had a great day in the field. The all-rounder opened the bowling and struck early, dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a first-ball duck. The Proteas spin bowling all-rounder came back into the attack and picked up the wicket of Jimmy Neesham (30 off 21) in the 17th over.

In the last over bowled by Hardus Viljoen, Senuran Muthusamy hit the ball down the ground but failed to get enough height on his strike. Donovan Ferreira put in a well-timed jump and completed a stunning one-handed catch to send the spinner back to the dugout.

Take a look at the video of the dismissal below:

Senuran Muthusamy was dismissed for eight runs off seven balls. Following his wicket, Eathan Bosch came out to the middle to bat for the Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals restricted to 138/8 against Joburg Super Kings in SA20 2025

After being asked to bat first, Pretoria Capitals were restricted to 138/8 in their 20 overs. They lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0 off 1) early before Will Jacks and Kyle Verreyne (39 off 31) began resurrecting the innings.

However, JSK kept picking wickets at regular intervals as the Capitals struggled for momentum. Jimmy Neesham (30 off 21) became the only other batter in the lineup to get past 25 runs.

For the Joburg Super Kings, Moeen Ali (2/21 in four overs) and Donovan Ferreira (2/17 in three overs) were the highest wicket-takers. David Wiese, Hardul Viljoen, Evan Jones, and Imran Tahir chipped in with a wicket each as well.

At the moment, rain has interrupted play between the two sides, with JSK needing 139 runs to win the game.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...





