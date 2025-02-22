"Down with viral fever" - Shubham Gill explains why benched star batter missed practice ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Team India opener Shubman Gill has revealed that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is suffering from viral fever ahead of the marquee 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan in Dubai on February 23. Gill's update came as a response to the reasoning behind Pant's absence from the team huddle on the eve of the Pakistan match.

The gloveman did not feature in India's playing XI in the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, with the management preferring KL Rahul as the first-choice wicketkeeper. The Men in Blue prevailed in a low-scoring encounter by six wickets to kickstart their Champions Trophy campaign.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Pakistan contest, Gill said [quoted by India Today]:

"Rishabh Pant is down with viral fever and that's why he was not in training today. The conversations I have had with the players are that I go and talk to players that are feeling a little low - who are not playing regularly."

Shubman Gill also acknowledged the loss of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the tournament, saying:

"Of course it affects us. He has played for India for a long time. It was a setback for us, we were disappointed as a team. But we have to choose our best options and Harshit has bowled really well."

Bumrah was an 11th-hour omission from the Indian Champions Trophy squad after failing to recover from his back injury sustained in the final Test of the Australian tour. Despite his absence, the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana impressed with the ball in the Bangladesh clash, picking up eight wickets between them.

"India vs Pakistan is big, but the Champions Trophy final is the bigger match" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill dismissed the notion of India-Pakistan matches being overhyped but acknowledged that the Champions Trophy final would be a bigger contest. While India have dominated Pakistan across white-ball formats recently, especially in ICC tournaments, the contest is closer in Champions Trophy meetings.

Pakistan have won three out of their five games against India in the Champions Trophy, including the 180-run victory in the final of the 2017 edition.

"India vs Pakistan is big, but the Champions Trophy final is the bigger match. We have been playing good cricket but we will not take Pakistan as a lesser side. I don't know if it is overhyped or underhyped. The clash carries a lot of history and there are millions of people who love to watch this game. Who am I to say if it is overhyped or underhyped," said Gill.

While India won their tournament opener against Bangladesh, Pakistan faltered against New Zealand, suffering a 60-run defeat. The Men in Green will be on the brink of elimination from semifinal contention should they lose against arch-rivals India.

