"Dr. Rohit Sharma will never give back spasm to Shreyas now"- Top 10 funny memes as India reach 410/4 in 2023 World Cup clash vs Netherlands

Team India posted a gigantic total of 410/4 in the final league match of the 2023 World Cup against the Netherlands on Sunday (November 12) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After opting to bat first on a flat surface, the Men in Blue got off to a brisk start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit aggressive half-centuries. The dynamic duo put on 100 runs for the first wicket in just 11.5 overs before Gill perished trying to hit a six.

Rohit also followed him to the pavilion soon after, getting out in a similar fashion. Virat Kohli then took the Indian side ahead along with Shreyas Iyer. He began watchfully but picked up pace gradually to complete his half-century in 53 balls. However, he could not convert it into a big one as Roelof van der Merwe cleaned him up in the 29th over.

Shreyas Iyer (128*) and KL Rahul (102) then hit sensational centuries and stitched a match-defining 208-run partnership for the fourth wicket to propel India to a mammoth total.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the encounter between India and Netherlands. They reacted to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Hope we can take this confidence forward"- Indian batter KL Rahul after first innings of 2023 World Cup match vs Netherlands

At the mid-innings break, Indian batter KL Rahul reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings, saying:

"Not gotten a lot of time in the last two games. Nice to get some time in the middle this game. It is important for a middle order batsman to get the confidence of hitting some sixes. Hope we can take this confidence forward. The last ten overs, you really got to go. The game plan was clear - we have to try and get as many runs as possible and get as many sixes as possible.

He added:

"It is a little difficult hitting sixes in the last ten overs as the ball gets softer and reverses. It was good to play some shots in the middle. It is just not this game - everyone has been in good nick for the last two months. Everyone has a good game plan and they have been executing their role in the team well. We will just try and win this game here and look ahead to the semifinals. I am enjoying it (keeping wickets), I enjoy being involved in the game but it is hard on the body. They (bowlers) don't give me enough credit (laughs)."