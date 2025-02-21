Dramatic scenes as Kerala snatch 2-run lead on Day 5 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal vs Gujarat [Watch]

Kerala created history on Friday (February 21) morning after securing a two-run first innings lead over Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 semifinal in Ahmedabad. On the basis of the first innings lead, they are set to make their first Ranji Trophy final appearance in the tournament's history.

Kerala won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. Mohammed Azharuddeen (177 off 341) played a sensational knock, while captain Sachin Baby (69) and Salman Nizar (52) scored fifties to help the side in posting a strong total of 457 on the board. Arzan Nagwaswalla was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat with three wickets.

In response, opener Priyank Panchal (148 off 237) led from the front with an imperious knock for Gujarat. His partner Aarya Desai (73) and Jaymeet Patel (79) also provided valuable contributions.

With Gujarat trailing by just two runs on Day 5, Nagwaswalla (10) tried to take the aerial route to go past Kerala's total against spinner Aditya Sarwate. However, his shot slammed into Nizar's helmet, who was stationed at forward short leg, and popped up to Baby at slip.

As a result, Gujarat were bowled out for 455 meaning Kerala are virtually in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final.

Watch the historic moment below:

Interestingly, this is only Kerala's second semifinal appearance in the Ranji Trophy. They achieved the feat with a one-run first-innings lead over Jammu & Kashmir in the quarterfinal. Salman Nizar was the top performer for the side with scores of 112* & 44*.

At the lunch break on Day 5, Kerala are 26/0 after 10 overs.

How did Kerala fare in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 group stage?

Kerala were placed in the Elite Group C in the first round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. They successfully overcame the challenge of Punjab by eight wickets in their first fixture. However, their games against Karnataka and Bengal ended as draws.

The Sachin Baby-led team secured a dominating victory by an innings and 117 runs against Uttar Pradesh. Thereafter, they played out draws against Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

In their final group fixture, Kerala prevailed by an innings and 169 runs against Bihar. The win helped them to finish second in their group with three victories in seven games and qualify for the quarterfinal.

Salman Nizar is the top batter for the side with 607 runs in eight innings, while veteran all-rounder Jalaj Saxena has taken 38 wickets.

