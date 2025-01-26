Dramatic scenes as Nicholas Pooran calls Tom Curran back after controversial run out in MIE vs GG ILT20 2025 match [Watch]

England and Gulf Giants' bowling all-rounder Tom Curran was called back in after MI Emirates skipper Nicholas Pooran affected a controversial run-out in the ILT20 2025 match on Saturday at Abu Dhabi. Dramatic and confusing scenes unfolded in Abu Dhabi as the West Indian called Curran to bat in again despite the third umpire ruling him out.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the innings when Mark Adair struck a ball beyond mid-off and ran for a single, bringing the Englishman on strike. Although Curran had grounded his bat initially, he left the crease after the ball arrived, causing Pooran to take the bails off. The on-field umpires sent it to the third umpire for the decision and the latter ruled it out on the big screen. Gulf Giants' coach Andy Flower wasn't impressed and Pooran later called the opposition batter to return to bat.

The 29-year-old scored an invaluable 13-ball 16 with a four and a six before his England teammate Dan Mousley dismissed him in the second-last ball of the innings as the Giants went home with two wickets to spare. Earlier, Curran snaffled figures of 4-0-33-1 to restrict the MI Emirates to 151/8 in 20 overs. Gerhard Erasmus top-scored with 37 to drive the Giants home.

"Called him back in the spirit of the game" - Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran. (Credits: MI Emirates X)

The Trinidadian explained his decision to call Curran back to bat, claiming that they wanted to uphold the spirit of the game. However, the southpaw lamented MI Emirates' performance throughout the match across facets and said in the post-match presentation:

"Tough one today. Not enough discipline with the bat and bowl. (on run-out claim) called him (Curran) back in the spirit of game. We haven't respected the game enough, the opposition and our plans. If we keep making same mistakes, it will cost us. Hopefully, we'll try to reflect and we need to pick ourselves up. It's definitely frustrating but we need to keep our emotions in check."

The MI Emirates and Gulf Giants are currently in the second and fifth position in the points table.

