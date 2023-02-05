Dubai Capitals name Yusuf Pathan as new captain for remainder of ILT20 2023

Yusuf Pathan has replaced Rovman Powell as the new captain of the Dubai Capitals ahead of the team's last league match in the International League T20 2023 against MI Emirates.

Dubai Capitals issued a statement on Twitter earlier today, informing fans that Yusuf Pathan will serve as the team's skipper for the remainder of the season. The Capitals hold fifth position in the ILT20 2023 points table with seven points from nine matches.

The Dubai-based franchise need a win in their last league stage match to keep themselves alive in the tournament. Dubai will take on MI Emirates later tonight. Ahead of the match, the team management stated:

"The GMR-owned Dubai Capitals today announced Yusuf Pathan as new captain for remainder of ILT20, currently being held in the UAE. The Dubai Capitals will take on the MI Emirates in their last league stage match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The team is currently in fifth place in the points table."

Dubai Capitals need a big win against MI Emirates to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs. Desert Vipers, MI Emirates and Gulf Giants have already qualified for the playoffs, while Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have been knocked out.

Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals have earned seven points each from nine matches. Sharjah's net run rate (-0.399) is slightly better than Dubai (-0.546) right now.

Yusuf Pathan has struggled to make an impact in ILT20 2023 for Dubai Capitals

Pathan has played eight matches for Dubai in the tournament so far, where he has scored 56 runs at an average of 18.66. He has picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 10.4.

Dubai's decision to name Pathan as the captain has surprised many fans. It will be interesting to see how he performs in his new role for the franchise tonight.

