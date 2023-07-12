Duleep Trophy 2023 Final, Day 1: West Zone bowlers shine as South Zone are held to 182/7

West Zone bowlers impressed on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 final as South Zone were restricted to 182/7 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, July 12.

Bowling first after winning the toss on a rain-hit day, which saw only 65 overs being bowled, Arzan Nagwaswalla (2/45), Chintan Gaja (2/27) and Shams Mulani (2/19) ensured the opening day belonged to West Zone.

Gaja got the first breakthrough, having opener Ravikumar Samarth caught behind for 7. Mayank Agarwal hung around for 28 off 47 balls but was sent back by Atit Sheth (1/47). South Zone fought back in the Duleep Trophy 2023 final courtesy of a third-wicket stand between skipper Hanuma Vihari (63) and Tilak Varma (40).

The promising stand was broken when Nagwaswalla had Varma caught behind. The latter hit five fours and a six in his 87-ball knock. Gaja then struck another big blow, having Ricky Bhui caught behind for 9.

South Zone has lost half their side for 158 when Sachin Baby (7) perished to West Zone left-arm spinner Mulani.

Mulani ends Vihari’s resistance on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy 2023 final

Even as wickets fell around him, South Zone skipper Vihari held one end up for the team. Knowing for his defiant batting, he made a patient half-century.

However, given the circumstances, what the team needed was a big knock from him. Vihari made a resolute 63 off 130 balls, a knock that featured nine fours, before being cleaned up by Mulani.

Vihari was the sixth wicket to fall on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 final, with South Zone’s score at 165 in the 58th over. The batting side suffered another setback as Sai Kishore, who has the ability to contribute with the willow, fell to Nagwaswalla for 5 off 13 balls.

At stumps on Day 1, all-rounder Washington Sundar was batting on 9 and Vijaykumar Vyshak on 5. South Zone will look to stretch their first innings to at least the 225-mark on Day 2.

