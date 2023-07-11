Duleep Trophy 2023 Final: Where to watch West Zone vs South Zone match live?

The Duleep Trophy 2023 final will be played West Zone and South Zone at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from July 12 to 16. West Zone booked a place in the final following a draw against Central Zone in the first semi-final at KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur.

The Priyank Panchal-led side qualified for the summit clash on the basis of the first-innings lead. While West Zone were bowled out for 220 in their first innings, they bundled out Central Zone for 128 in response

On the other hand, South Zone registered a two-wicket win over North Zone in the second semi-final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Chasing 219, South Zone lost eight wickets but sneaked home in the end, even as North Zone tried to slow down things in an endeavor to play out a draw, but were unsuccessful.

There was plenty of controversy over North Zone’s tactics of deliberately delaying proceedings. All the focus will now shift to the Duleep Trophy 2023 final to be played between West Zone and South Zone from Wednesday.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Final: How to follow Live action?

A tweet on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handle stated that all the live action from the Duleep Trophy 2023 final between West Zone and South Zone will be available on the bcci.tv website and the official BCCI app.

The Duleep Trophy 2023 final will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Duleep Trophy 2023 final squads

West Zone Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Het Patel(w), Atit Sheth, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Shams Mulani, Chetan Sakariya, Harvik Desai, Tushar Deshpande, Arpit Vasavada.

South Zone Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Sai Sudharsan, Ravikumar Samarth, Hanuma Vihari (c), Ricky Bhui (w), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KV Sasikanth, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Pradosh Paul, N Jagadeesan, Srikar Bharat, Darshan Misal, Sachin Baby.

