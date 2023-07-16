Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Prabhsimran Singh and Saurabh Kumar finish at the top – Updated after Final, Day 5

South Zone has managed to clinch the 2023 Duleep Trophy title on the final day of the test match. Jubilant scenes were observed in the South Zone’s dressing room as they completed a crushing 75-run victory over West Zone. Despair for the West, though who fought till the end, but failed to get over the finishing line.

West Zone ended day four on a high at 182/5. The game was nicely set up with West Zone requiring another 116 runs to win. While for South Zone, the equation was simple i.e. to pick the remaining wickets on day 5. West Zone captain, Priyank Panchal fell early in the day after playing a fighting knock of 95 (211).

From there on, West Zone kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the lower-order failed. Vasuki Koushik and Sai Kishore were too hot to handle as the duo shared eight wickets between them, leaving West Zone batters gasping for breath.

2023 Duleep Trophy Final Most Runs List - Prabhsimran Sing finishes as the best batter

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Final

North Zone's Prabhsimran Singh finishes on top with 202 runs to his name averaging 50.5. His team-mate Nishant Sindhu holds on to the second spot in the runs chart with 195 runs. He has achieved his best score of 150 while his average stays intact at 48.75 following the conclusion of the Dullep Trophy final.

Mayank Agarwal hangs on to the third spot with 193 runs to his name. He will finish with an average of 48.25 with two half-centuries in this competition.

Harshit Rana will finish at the fourth spot after the conclusion of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Final. He has amassed 191 runs under his belt which includes his best score of 122*.

Cheteshwar Pujara bagged the fifth position with 170 runs under his belt, with a century and an average of 56.66.

2023 Duleep Trophy Final Most Wickets List - Saurabh Kumar tops the bowling chart

Saurabh Kumar will finish on the top position of the wickets chart with 16 wickets in this competition averaging just around 16.12. His figures of 11/110 still remain his best bowling figures of the tournament.

Vidwath Kaverappa from South Zone stunned us all with his devastating spell of 7/53 against West Zone on Day 4. He will finish with two five-wicket hauls in this competition and an average of 9.14.

Arzan Nagwaswalla has clung to the third position and will finish with 10 wickets at an average of 20.1.

Central Zone's Shivam Mavi will stay in the fourth spot with 9 wickets under his name. He registered his best bowling figures of 6/44 on the second day of the Duleep Trophy final and has a commendable average of 17.66.

Vijaykumar Vyshak will finish at the fifth spot with nine wickets in two innings. He averages 17.88 and has one five-wicket haul to his name.