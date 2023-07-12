Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Prabhsimran Singh and Saurabh Kumar lead the charts – Updated after Final, Day 1

The 2023 Duleep Trophy final got underway at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, July 12. The West Zone are taking on the South Zone and rain played a spoilsport on the opening day as only 65 overs were possible.

West Zone skipper Priyank Panchal won the toss and opted to bowl first. After South Zone lost both their openers in quick succession, Tilak Varma (40) and skipper Hanuma Vihari (63) build a solid partnership for the third wicket to steady the ship.

The West Zone bowlers then fought back in the contest by dismissing both set batters. The lower-middle order batters failed to contribute as the South Zone finished day one on 182/7 in 65 overs. Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, and Shams Mulani picked up two wickets each for West Zone. Atit Sheth also chipped in with a wicket.

There has been some movement in the most runs and most wickets list of the Duleep Trophy after the conclusion of the first day of the final.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Mayank Agarwal scored 28 in the first innings of the final

North Zone's Prabhsimran Singh continues to lead the runs charts in Duleep Trophy 2023. The right-handed batter has scored 202 runs in four innings, averaging 50.50 with the bat. He has hit two half-centuries in the tournament.

Prabhsimran Singh’s teammates Nishant Sindhu and Harshit Rana are placed at the second and third positions respectively. Sindhu has scored 195 runs whereas Rana scored 191 in two games each.

Dhruv Shorey of North Zone is in fourth, with 162 runs in four outings. Cheteshwar Pujara of West Zone follows Shorey with 161 runs to his name. Mayank Agarwal of South Zone scored 28 in the final and has taken his tally to 158, which sees him sit just below Shorey.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Day 1 of the Final

Central Zone's Saurabh Kumar is the leading wicket-taker in Duleep Trophy 2023. The spinner has grabbed 16 wickets in four innings and averaged 16.12 with the ball. He has picked up a four-fer and a fifer but won’t have any chance to add to his tally as Central Zone failed to qualify for the final.

The same has been the case for Shivam Mavi who follows his teammate in the most wickets list. The right-arm pacer picked up nine wickets in two games and averaged 17.66.

Arzan Nagwaswalla of West Zone was the pick of the bowlers on the opening day of the final. The left-arm pacer dismissed Tilak Varma and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore to finish day one with figures of 2/45 in his 15 overs. He now has eight wickets to his name and sits below Mavi on the charts.

Poll : 0 votes