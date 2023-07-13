Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Prabhsimran Singh and Saurabh Kumar lead the charts – Updated after Final, Day 2

The second day of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Final got underway on Thursday, July 13, at Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore. South Zone could only add a further 32 runs to their total as they were dismissed for 213. Hanuma Vihari and Tilak Varma were the leading run-scorers for South Zone, scoring 63 (130) and 40 (87) respectively.

Washington Sundar and Vijaykumar Vyshak had a 26-run stand for the eighth wicket to drag South Zone to a total of 213. Shams Mulani was the pick of the bowlers for West Zone, with figures of 3/29 in his eight overs. Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja maintained pressure from the other end, conceding just under 2.5 RPO while picking up six wickets in total.

West Zone commenced their second innings on a very assuring note, losing just one wicket of Priyank Panchal just before the stroke of lunch. Prithvi Shaw scored a well-compiled innings of 65 (101).

Soon after the second session commenced, the heavens opened up which forced the play to come to an abrupt halt. The game later got underway when the weather cleared and this time around, luck seemed to have favored the South Zone.

Right after the restart, South Zone were rewarded with a flurry of wickets. Following the dismissal of Harvik Desai, everything went downhill for West Zone. They slipped from 97/1 to 124/7 in just 13 overs. Vidwath Kaverappa and Vijaykumar Vyshak tightened the screws around South Zone batters.

Kaverappa looked in devastating form as he picked up 4/44 to push West Zone on the backfoot. He was well supported by Vyshak, who registered figures of 2/29 before bad light compelled match officials to call for early stumps.

With that, let us take a look at the runs and wickets table post after the Day 2 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Final.

2023 Duleep Trophy Final Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Day 2 of the Final

Prabhsimran Singh from North Zone stays on top of the runs table with 202 runs to his name averaging 50.5. The Punjab Kings batting stalwart has two half-centuries to his name.

Nishant Sindhu retains the second spot with 195 runs in four innings under his kitty. His highest score is 150 and his average is 48.75. His strike rate is also in the early 60s and he has smashed 21 fours and five sixes.

Harshit Rana holds on to the third spot on the Day 2 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Final. He has amassed 191 runs, which includes his best score of 122*. His batting average is 95.5 while his strike rate is at a scintillating 132.63.

Cheteshwar Pujara from West Zone has made some decent progress and has moved to the fourth position in the runs chart with 170 runs under his belt. He has smashed one century and has a healthy average of 56.66.

Mayank Agarwal from South Zone currently holds on to the sixth spot with 158 runs in three innings, which includes two half-century scores. His average and strike rate is 52.66 and 72.14 respectively.

2023 Duleep Trophy Final Most Wickets List

2nd Four-Day Tour Match: South Africa A v India A - Day 2

Saurabh Kumar retains the top position in the wickets chart with 16 wickets under his belt. He averages just around 16.12 while maintaining a robust economy rate of 2.98 RPO. His figures of 11/110 remains his best bowling figures of the tournament.

Vidwath Kaverappa from South Zone has dethroned Shivam Mavi from the second spot. He has 11 wickets to his name at an impressive average of 10.81. He has picked up one five-wicket haul in this competition and has maintained an impressive economy rate of 2.35 RPO.

Shivam Mavi from Central Zone has slipped to the third spot with nine wickets to his name. He registered his best bowling figures of 6/44 on Day 2 and has a commendable economy rate of 2.99 RPO while averaging 17.66.

Vijaykumar Vyshak currently holds the fourth spot and has accumulated 8 wickets in 2 innings. He averages 16.37 and possesses an economy rate of 3.54 RPO.

Arzan Nagwaswalla now finds himself in the fifth position with eight wickets to his name, which includes a five-fer of 5/74.

