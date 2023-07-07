Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Prabhsimran Singh and Saurabh Kumar lead the charts – Updated after Semi-Final, Day 3

Day 3 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy semi-final concluded on July 7 with West Zone leading by a gigantic 384 runs, while South Zone required 194 runs to win. The final session of day 3 ended prematurely at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as the heavens once again opened up.

Back in Alur Cricket Ground, West Zone piled up some massive runs in the closing hours of the day’s play and consolidated their lead further.

Cheteshwar Pujara shined with the bat and smashed a swashbuckling 133 (278) before perishing on the last ball of the day. He was well supported by Suryakumar Yadav from the other end, who scored 50 (58) at a fairly decent strike rate. There were no noteworthy contributions from the lower order except Het Patel, who scored 27 (51).

West Zone eventually ended their day with a score of 292/9. Saurabh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers, who picked up 4/79 along with Saransh Jain who registered figures of 3/56.

Back in Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, North Zone carried on from where they left and kept pushing hard under tricky batting conditions. Prambhsimran Singh led from the front scoring a valiant 63 (93), which involved 11 boundaries. Useful cameos from Ankit Kalsi (29 off 29), Ankit Kumar (26 off 69), and Harshit Rana (38 off 36) helped North Zone set a target of 215.

Vijaykumar Vyshak hugged the limelight picking up a five-fer, while conceding at a rate of 5.06 RPO. Sai Kishore also kept things tight from his end too, picking up three wickets while going at just 3.65 RPO. South Zone later came on to bat and put up a decent unbeaten opening stand of 21 runs before rain interrupted play.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Cheteshwar Pujara hit a brilliant ton on Friday

Prabhsimran Singh has overtaken Nishant Sindhu in the runs chart to become the highest run-scorer in this year’s Duleep Trophy edition. He has amassed 202 runs in four innings at an average of 50.5 which includes his best score of 63. The PBKS superstar has two half-centuries to his name.

Nishant Sindhu loses his top spot and slips to the second position with 195 runs under his name. He currently has the highest score of 150 in four completed innings while his average has marginally dipped to 48.75.

Harshit Rana holds on to the third spot on Day 3 of the 2023 Duleep trophy Semi-Final. He has amassed 191 runs under his belt which includes his best score of 122*. His batting average is at an unbelievable high of 95.5 while his strike rate is hovering around 132.63.

Dhruv Shorey drops to the number 4 position with 157 runs to his name. He has a top score of 135 in the first innings while his average stays the same at round about 40.5 while his strike rate currently stands at 60.22. He has so far smashed 26 boundaries so far in this league.

Cheteshwar Pujara has leapfrogged in the runs table and has now moved to the 5th spot after registering an emphatic century on Day 4. He now has 161 runs under his belt averaging almost 81 including 16 fours and 1 six.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Day 3

Saurabh Kumar retains the top position in the wickets chart with 16 wickets to his name. He has bowled 16 maidens in two matches and averages just around 15.81 while maintaining a robust economy rate of 2.96 RPO. As of now, his figures of 11/110 still remain his best bowling figures of the tournament.

Shivam Mavi remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He registered his best bowling figures of 6/44 on Day 2 and currently holds 9 wickets under his belt. Besides, he averages 17.66 and has a commendable economy rate of 2.99 RPO.

Pulkit Narang retains the third position with 7 wickets to his tally. He achieved his best bowling figures of 4/43 today and averages just around 10 with a lethal strike rate of 17.28.

Vidwath Kaverappa finds himself in the fourth position in the wickets column. He bagged a five-wicket haul on the first day of the semi-final match and currently possesses a robust bowling average and economy rate of 10.71 and 2.17 RPO respectively.

Vijaykumar Vyshak has crept up in the wickets column and has risen to the 5th position in the wickets column. He certainly turned some heads on Day 4 after delivering a magnificent 5-wicket haul which saw him sail past many. He currently holds an average of 17 and has an impressive strike rate of 25.

