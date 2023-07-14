Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Prabhsimran Singh and Saurabh Kumar at the top – Updated after Final, Day 3

The third day of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Final got underway on July 14 at Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore. West Zone experienced a dramatic batting collapse as they failed to capitalize on the incredible start that they got on day two. Apart from the top three batters, none of the batters looked to apply themselves on this pitch.

The West could only add a further 22 runs before being bundled out cheaply for 146. A staggering seven batters from West Zone fell to Vidwath Kaverappa, and ended up with a single-digit score. Decent contributions were made by Vasuki Koushik and Vijaykumar Vyshak who shared three wickets between them.

When South Zone came on to bat, they were severely jolted by two quick wickets inside the first five overs reducing them to 8-2. Then a steady partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari ensued as the duo added 64 runs for the third wicket. Mayank Agarwal was eventually dismissed for 35. Hanuma Vihari batted right through to expand the lead further.

But his innings was cut short as Atit Sheth dismissed him for 42. Ricky Bhui and Sachin Baby carried the innings forward notching up respectable scores of 37 (69) and 28 (55) respectively. Despite losing a few quick wickets in the closing hours of play, South Zone ended the day on a high with a staggering lead of 248 runs.

2023 Duleep Trophy Final Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Day 3 of the Final

Prabhsimran Singh from North Zone still remains on top of the runs table with 202 runs to his name, averaging 50.5. Following the elimination of North Zone, Pramsimran will take no further part in this tournament.

His team-mate Nishant Sindhu retains the second spot in the runs chart with 195 runs under his kitty. He has achieved his highest score of 150 runs in four completed innings while his average stays at 48.75. Being a part of the North Zone squad, he too will take no further part in the tournament.

Harshit Rana still holds on to the third spot on the Day 2 of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Final. He has amassed 191 runs under his belt which includes his best score of 122*. His batting average is at an enormous high of 95.5 while his strike rate is at a scintillating high of 132.63.

Mayank Agarwal has surged forward to overtake Chetehswar Pujara in the runs chart. He now claims the third spot with 193 runs to his name. He averages 48.25 and has scored two half-centuries in this competition.

Harshit Rana has acquired the fourth spot in the runs table with 191 runs under his kitty averaging around 95. He currently holds the best individual score of 122* in this competition.

Cheteshwar Pujara has slipped to the fifth position with 170 runs under his belt. He has smashed one century already in this competition and has a healthy average of 56.66.

2023 Duleep Trophy Final Most Wickets List

2nd Four-Day Tour Match: South Africa A v India A - Day 2

Saurabh Kumar still holds on to the top position in the wickets chart on the third day of the Duleep trophy final. He has claimed 16 wickets under his belt and averages just around 16.12 while maintaining a robust economy rate of 2.98 RPO. His figures of 11/110 still remain his best bowling figures of the tournament.

Vidwath Kaverappa from South Zone has stunned us all with his devastating spell of 7/53 against West Zone today. He has picked up two five-wicket hauls in this competition and has maintained an impressive economy rate of 2.35 RPO while averaging just 9.14.

Arzan Nagwaswalla has moved forward to the third position in the wickets chart claiming 10 wickets at an average of 20.1. He has so far picked up one five-wicket haul and has a strike rate of 32.7.

Shivam Mavi from the Central zone has slipped to the fourth spot with 9 wickets under his name. He registered his best bowling figures of 6/44 on Day 2 and has a commendable economy rate of 2.99 RPO while averaging 17.66.

Vijaykumar Vyshak has slipped further down to the fifth spot with 8 wickets in 2 innings. He averages 16.37 and possesses an economy rate of 3.54 RPO. Arzan Nagwaswalla has been pushed aside and finds himself at the 5th position with 8 wickets to his name which includes a five-fer of 5/74.