Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Prabhsimran Singh and Saurabh Kumar at the top – Updated after Final, Day 4

The fourth day of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Final got underway on July 15 at Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore. The flourishing partnership between Sachin Baby and Ricky Bhui came to a close as both the batters were dismissed in quick succession reducing South to 154-6. Washington Sundar and Vijaykumar Vyshak added some useful runs in the back end gagging South Zone to 230.

A spirited Dharmendrasinh Jadeja went through the South Zone batting lineup and registered his maiden five-wicket haul of the tournament. Atit Sheth too was very impressive picking up 2/38 in 12 overs. He got the vital wicket of Sachin Baby that allowed West Zone to make further inroads into South Zone’s batting lineup.

The West Zone skipper, Priyank Panchal rose to the occasion by scoring an unbeaten 92 (205) to hold the West Zone innings together. They did lose Prithvi Shaw and Harvik Desai very early on in the innings but the skipper ensured that the scoreboard ticks along nicely. Sarfaraz Khan supported his skipper nicely notching up a valiant score of 48 (76) before getting castled by Sai Kishore.

West Zone ended the day at 182/5 with only 116 runs adrift from their target. Vasuki Koushik was the pick of the bowlers from South Zone, picking up 3/28.

2023 Duleep Trophy Final Most Runs List

Mayank Agarwal in the frame

Prabhsimran Singh still remains on top of the runs table on day 4 with 202 runs to his name averaging 50.5. Following the elimination of North Zone, Prabhsimran will take no further part in this tournament.

Nishant Sindhu from North Zone holds on to the second spot in the runs chart with 195 runs, with a best score of 150. Being a part of the North Zone squad, he too will take no further part in the tournament.

Mayank Agarwal leaps forward to overtake Harshit Rana in the runs chart. He now claims the third spot with 193 runs to his name. He averages 48.25 and has scored two half-centuries in this competition.

Harshit Rana plummets to the fourth spot on day four of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Final. He has amassed 191 runs under his belt which includes his best score of 122*.

Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for 9 (38) today and will take no further part in the game. He has slipped to the fifth position with 170 runs. He has smashed one century in this competition and has a healthy average of 56.66.

2023 Duleep Trophy Final Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Day 4 of the Final

Saurabh Kumar still holds on to the top position in the wickets chart on the fourth day of the Duleep trophy final. He has claimed 16 wickets in this competition and averages just around 16.12. His figures of 11/110 still remain his best bowling figures of the tournament.

Vidwath Kaverappa from South Zone stunned us all with his devastating spell of 7/53 against West Zone yesterday. He has picked up two five-wicket hauls in this competition, while averaging just 9.14. He still retains the second spot even after Day 4.

Arzan Nagwaswalla has clung to the third position in the wickets chart claiming 10 wickets at an average of 20.1, with a single five-wicket haul.

Shivam Mavi from the Central zone stays at the fourth spot on day four with nine wickets under his name. He registered his best bowling figures of 6/44 on the second day of the Duleep Trophy final.

Vijaykumar Vyshak has found himself in the fifth spot with nine scalps. He averages 17.88 and has one five-wicket haul to his name.