Duleep Trophy 2023 semi-finals, Day 3 round-up: Pujara hits ton as West Zone gain big lead over Central Zone

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 133 off 278 balls as West Zone reached 292/9 in their second innings on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 first semi-final against Central Zone at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur on Friday.

West Zone resumed their innings on 149/3, with Pujara unbeaten on 50 and Sarfaraz Khan on 6. The latter perished without adding to his overnight score, caught behind off Saurabh Kumar. Pujara and Het Patel (27) then added 47 runs for the fifth wicket.

Patel fell to Saransh Jain, who also claimed the scalps of Atit Sheth (9) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (9). Chintan Gaja (4) also could not make much of a contribution and fell to Kumar. Pujara carried the innings on his shoulders until he was run out for 133. The veteran batter’s defiant knock featured 14 fours and a six.

West Zone were 292/9 in their second innings, having gained a lead of 384 runs, when no further play was possible due to rain.

South Zone need 215 to beat North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2023 semi-final 2

In the second semi-final of Duleep Trophy 2023, South Zone need 215 to get the better of North Zone at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Resuming their second innings on 51/2, North Zone were bowled out for 211 in 56.4 overs. At stumps on Day 2, Ankit Kalsi was unbeaten on 21 and Prabhsimran Singh on 6. Kalsi was dismissed for 29 on Day 3, caught behind off Vidwath Kaverappa.

Prabhsimran (63) and Ankit Kumar (26) then added 85 runs for the fourth wicket. The impressive stand was broken when Prabhsimran fell to Vijaykumar Vyshak (5/76). The aggressive batter’s 93-ball knock featured 11 fours. Kumar was also soon sent back by Sai Kishore (3/28).

Harshit Rana contributed a vital 38 off 36, but Vyshak and Sai Kishore combined to run through North Zone’s lower-order. Rana was the last man dismissed, bowled by Sai Kishore.

Set to chase 215 in the Duleep Trophy 2023, South Zone went to stumps at 21/0 on a rain-hit day, with Mayank Agarwal batting on 12 and Sai Sudharsan on 5.

