"Durban's Super Giants had so many all-rounders that they were confused" - Aakash Chopra  

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels that Durban's Super Giants (DSG) were spoilt for choice during their inaugural SA20 clash against the Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday, January 11.

Durban's Super Giants, much like their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants, have a plethora of all-rounders in their squad. While it brings balance to the side, it could prove to be tricky if not used judiciously and accordingly during the game.

After being asked to bowl first by Faf du Plessis, DSG made a bright start by claiming four wickets in the powerplay. While they let things slide away with the ball, Durban's Super Giants backed themselves with a blistering start in the run chase.

However, poor decision-making across both innings in terms of bowling choices and the batting order meant that DSG lost the contest by 16 runs.

Opining that DSG skipper Quinton de Kock was confused by the options he had at his disposal, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Durban's Super Giants had so many all-rounders that they were confused over using which one at what phase of the innings. When four wickets are gone in the powerplay, then you think that the game is almost done."

All-rounder Jason Holder, who is a good exponent of the new ball, was brought into the attack in the death overs. Similarly, he was demoted in the batting order alongside Dwaine Pretorius while Mulder was promoted to No. 4, where he struggled.

"Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock are senior players, but both read the pitch differently at the toss" - Aakash Chopra

Following the opening contest at Newlands, the focus switched to Kingsmead in Durban. The venue, which is widely regarded as a tough venue to chase totals, brought up different opinions from the captains at the coin toss.

Noting the different approaches with which both sides went about in the contest after their respective assessments, Chopra said:

"Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock are senior players, but both read the pitch differently at the toss. du Plessis said that batting would be difficult in the second innings while de Kock thought differently. One team had three spinners while the other had one spinner, with the rest being part-timers."

Durban's Super Giants will next take on MI Cape Town on Friday, January 13.

Did Quinton de Kock's decision-making surrounding the pitch as well as his decisions cost DSG the game despite his heroics with the bat? Let us know what you think.

