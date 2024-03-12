Dushmantha Chameera remains sidelined as Sri Lanka announce squad for ODI series against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced their squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh, beginning on Friday, March 13th. Top-order batter Shevon Daniel has been left out following his inclusion in the ODI series against Afghanistan, while Dushmantha Chameera continues to be sidelined.

Chameera had limped off midway through the opening match of the three-game ODI series against Afghanistan during his 8th over. It later emerged that the right-arm speedster had suffered an injury to his left quadriceps. He had bowled 7.3 overs for 55 runs and 2 wickets and missed the remaining two matches, with Asitha coming in as a replacement.

Chattogram will host all three ODIs on March 13th, 15th, and 18th.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyange, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesha Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

Sri Lanka register their 2nd consecutive T20I series victory:

Wanindu Hasaranga's men celebrate their victory. (Credits: Twitter)

After blanking Afghanistan in the three-game T20I rubber, the Island nation went on to defeat Bangladesh in what became a slightly controversial series. An unusual event happened in the 2nd T20I when Soumya Sarkar challenged the on-field decision. Despite replays indicating an edge off the bat through to the keeper, the third umpire reversed the decision not out, leaving the tourists unhappy.

With the 3rd T20I being a deciding one, the visiting side won comfortably after Kusal Mendis' 86. The Sri Lankans pointed to their watch while celebrating the series win, prompting Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to state they haven't moved on from the timed-out incident of the 2023 World Cup. Hence, the ODI series could also produce some spicy moments.

The two sides will also compete in a two-test series following this, which will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

