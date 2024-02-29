DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: How did the IPL players fare on Day 3? ft. Tilak Varma and Shikhar Dhawan

The third day of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 saw three fixtures being played. In the ninth match of the competition, Tata Sports Club defeated DY Patil Blue in a thriller of a contest. In the 10th match, Canara Bank beat Bank of Baroda by two wickets in the last over.

DY Patil Red beat Income Tax comprehensively by seven wickets in the 11th match of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. In the 12th match, Reliance 1 emerged victorious comfortably against Central Railway at the DYP Stadium.

On that note, let’s look at how the IPL players fared on day three of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Shikhar Dhawan (DY Patil Blue)

Shikhar Dhawan represents DY Patil Blue in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. Chasing 186, Dhawan opened for DY Patil Blue and scored 39 off 28 balls before falling in the ninth over. He hit five boundaries and two maximums and gave his side a solid start.

Ayush Badoni (DY Patil Blue)

Ayush Badoni missed out with the bat against Tata Sports Club. Batting at four, Badoni scored 10 off 11 balls before departing. As a result, his side fell agonizingly short by a single run against Tata Sports Club.

Shashank Singh (DY Patil Blue)

Shashank Singh was expensive with the ball in hand. He went wicketless and conceded 12 runs in his one over. With the bat, he came lower down the order and scored 12 off six balls before getting run out on the penultimate ball of the innings.

Krishnappa Gowtham (Bank of Baroda)

Krishnappa Gowtham leads Bank of Baroda in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. He scored only six runs but had a good outing with the ball in hand. He picked up two wickets and conceded only 27 runs in his four overs.

Dinesh Karthik (DY Patil Blue)

Dinesh Karthik didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament. He kept wickets for Blue and took the important catch of Samarth Vyas but failed to create an impact with the bat. He registered a golden duck against Tata Sports Club.

Krunal Pandya (DY Patil Red)

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Krunal Pandya missed out with the bat as he scored only a single run but bowled beautifully and registered figures of 2/33 in his four overs.

KC Cariappa (Bank of Baroda)

Bank of Baroda’s KC Cariappa scored eight off six balls against Canara Bank. He was expensive with the ball as he conceded 37 runs in his four overs.

Bharat Chipli (Canara Bank)

Bharat Chipli didn’t have the best of days with the bat for Canara Bank as he fell on five while opening the batting.

Prerak Mankad (Canara Bank)

Prerak Mankad scored a run-a-ball 22 against Bank of Baroda in the 10th match of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

K P Appanna (Canara Bank)

Canara Bank’s K P Appanna had a decent outing with the ball. He dismissed K Gowtham on six and registered figures of 1/29 in his four overs.

Anuj Rawat (Income Tax)

Anuj Rawat struggled to get going against DY Patil Red while opening the batting. He scored five off 10 balls before falling inside the powerplay.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (DY Patil Red)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar during net sessions (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a beautiful spell against Income Tax and picked up two wickets, giving away 30 runs in his four overs.

Mahipal Lomror (Income Tax)

Mahipal Lomror of Income Tax looked good at the crease and scored 24 off 16 balls. His knock comprised three boundaries and a maximum.

Lalit Yadav (Income Tax)

Lalit Yadav played a sensational cameo of 32* off 15 balls for Income Tax against DY Patil Red. He hit four boundaries and a maximum. He was expensive with the ball as he conceded 41 runs in his four overs.

Aman Khan (DY Patil Red)

Aman Khan opened the batting for DY Patil Red and played a match-winning knock of 89* off 49 balls to help his side chase down 170 in just 15 overs.

Nitish Rana (DY Patil Red)

Nitish Rana represents DY Patil Red and played a good cameo of 18-ball 37 against Income Tax. He hit four maximums in his innings. Earlier, he bowled three overs and conceded 21 runs.

Abdul Samad (DY Patil Red)

Abdul Samad hit two big sixes and scored an unbeaten 19 off eight balls to help his side get across the line with five overs to spare.

Varun Chakaravarthy (DY Patil Red)

India v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Varun Chakaravarthy spun a web around the Income Tax batters. He bowled brilliantly and registered figures of 3/31 in his four overs which helped his side restrict the opposition to a low total.

Vishnu Vinod (Reliance 1)

Vishnu Vinod of Reliance 1 started very well but failed to convert the start as he fell on 11 off eight balls.

Tilak Varma (Reliance 1)

Tilak Varma played a magnificent knock for Reliance 1 against Central Railway. He hit four boundaries and eight maximums to score 91* off just 44 balls to power his side to 220/4. He also picked up a wicket and conceded 16 runs in his two overs.

Piyush Chawla (Reliance 1)

Piyush Chawla leads Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. He had a forgettable day as he conceded 23 runs in his two overs and went wicketless.

Amit Paunikar (Central Railway)

Amit Paunikar represents Central Railway and had a decent outing. Chasing 221 against Reliance 1, Paunikar played a good cameo of 42 off 25 balls but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by 65 runs.

