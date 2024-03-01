DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: How did the IPL players fare on Day 4? ft. Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan

A total of four fixtures were played on the fourth day of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 on Friday, March 1. Jain Irrigation beat BPCL by seven wickets in the 13th match. In the 14th match, Indian Oil defeated Mumbai Customs in a thriller of a contest with two balls to spare.

CAG walked past Nirlon Sports Club unscathed in the 15th match of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. In the 16th match, DY Patil Blue beat RBI by nine wickets at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Let’s have a look at how the IPL stars fared on the fourth day of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Ramandeep Singh (BPCL)

Ramandeep Singh scored 19 off 11 balls against Jain Irrigation. He hit two boundaries and a maximum. He didn’t get any chance to bowl on Friday.

Anukul Roy (BPCL)

BPCL’s Anukul Roy played a fantastic cameo on Friday. He hit three boundaries and two maximums to score 34 off just 18 balls. He registered figures of 1/36 in his four overs with the ball in hand.

Shreyas Gopal (BPCL)

Shreyas Gopal hit three biggies to score an unbeaten 26 off 18 balls to power his side to 168/9. He went wicketless in his four overs and conceded 34 runs in his four overs.

Sandeep Sharma (BPCL)

Sandeep Sharma leads BPCL in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. He was expensive with the ball as he conceded 40 runs in his four overs without picking up a single wicket.

Prashant Solanki (Jain Irrigation)

Prashant Solanki of Jain Irrigation bowled beautifully against BPCL. He dismissed Akhil Herwadkar and Manish Pandey and conceded 31 runs in his four overs, which included 10 dot balls.

Rahul Tripathi (BPCL)

Rahul Tripathi of BPCL missed out with the bat against Jain Irrigation. He scored a run-a-ball 15 before falling in the ninth over.

Sachin Baby (CAG)

Sachin Baby of CAG remained unbeaten on seven off five balls to take his side home against the Nirlon Sports Club in the ninth over.

Shahbaz Nadeem (RBI)

Shahbaz Nadeem leads RBI in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. He remained unbeaten on one and bowled only a single over, conceding nine runs. He went wicketless.

Shikhar Dhawan (DY Patil Blue)

Shikhar Dhawan of DY Patil Blue had a very good outing against RBI. He hit seven boundaries and a maximum to score 45* off 29 balls to help his side chase down 113 in the 11th over. He opened the batting and played a match-winning knock.

Dinesh Karthik (DY Patil Blue)

DY Patil beat RBI comprehensively and Dinesh Karthik played a fantastic knock. He scored an unbeaten 36 off 21 balls and put a match-winning partnership along with Dhawan. Karthik’s knock comprised six boundaries.

Manish Pandey (BPCL)

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey represents BPCL in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 and registered a golden duck on the fourth day.

Ayush Badoni (DY Patil Blue)

Ayush Badoni opened the bowling for DY Patil Blue against RBI but had a forgettable outing with the ball. He went wicketless and conceded 27 runs in his three overs. He didn’t get any chance to bat.

Aditya Tare (Indian Oil)

Leading Indian Oil, Aditya Tare played a well-compiled knock of 32 off 28 balls against Mumbai Customs. He hit three boundaries before falling in the 16th over.

Vaibhav Arora (Indian Oil)

Vaibhav Arora shared the new ball for Indian Oil against Mumbai Customs. He was on the expensive side as he conceded 42 runs in his four overs and picked the wickets of Dhrumil Matkar and Nachiketa Bhute.

