DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Reliance 1 vs Central Railway, Match 12

The 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th matches were played on day three of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 on Wednesday, February 28. Reliance 1 beat Central Railway in the group A clash and, thereby, took the number one spot on the table. They now have two wins in two matches with a positive net run rate of 2.918.

Central Railway, on the other hand, are yet to win a game and found themselves third on the table. Jain Irrigation are in the second spot with one win in one game, while BPCL are rooted at the bottom.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Reliance 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.918 2 Jain Irrigation 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.642 3 Central Railway 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.006 4 BPCL 1 0 1 0 0 0 -.2.233

In Group B, Tata Sports Club beat DY Patil Blue by 1 run. They take the number one spot with two wins in two matches. DY Patil Blue finds themselves at third, while the second and fourth spots are occupied by Route Mobile Limited and RBI, respectively.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR PTS NRR 1 Tata Sports Club 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.425 2 Route Mobile Limited 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.825 3 DY Patil Blue 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.05 4 RBI 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.45

Speaking of Group C, Canara Bank recorded a two-wicket win over Bank of Baroda and took themselves to the top of the table. They now have two wins in two matches. Bank of Baroda is rooted at the bottom with two losses in as many matches. DY Patil Red and Income Tax are sitting in second and third position, respectively.

Here’s a look at the updated Group C standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Canara Bank 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.337 2 DY Patil Red 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.007 3 Income Tax 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.339 4 Bank of Baroda 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.107

As far as Group D is concerned, Mumbai Customs are at the pole position with one win in one game. CAG also have a win and, currently, occupies the number two spot.

Here’s a look at the updated Group D standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Mumbai Customs 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.032 2 CAG 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.1 3 Indian Oil 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.1 4 Nirlon Sports Club 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.032

The third and fourth positions are occupied by Indian Oil and Nirlon Sports Club, respectively.

Reliance 1, Tata Sports Club continue good work; Income Tax suffers first defeat

In the first match of the day, DY Patil Blue took on Tata Sports Club. After being asked to bat first, Tata Sports Club scored 185 runs in the first innings. DY Patil Blue came too close to the target but fell short of just one run in the end.

Apoorva Wankhede top-scored in the match, amassing 83 off 42 balls. Vipul Krishnan was the best performer with the ball as he picked four wickets for 42 runs in four overs

Match number 10 was played between Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank at DY Patil Stadium. Canara Bank bowled pretty well to restrict Bank of Baroda to 151 in the first innings. They chased down the score with two balls left in their innings.

Rohan Kadam from Bank of Baroda was the highest run-scorer in the match, amassing 76 off 54 deliveries. With the ball, Manoj Bhandage was the star as he claimed three wickets for 34 runs.

Match number three on Day 3 of the tournament saw DY Patil Red lock horns with Income Tax. The former won the toss and asked Income Tax to bat first. They managed to put on a pretty score of 169 runs in the first innings. However, it didn’t prove enough as DY Patil Red chased it down in just 15 overs.

Aman Kumar Khan played a match-winning knock of 89 runs in 49 balls. With the ball, Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

Reliance 1 squared up against Central Railway in the 12th match of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 on Wednesday. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Reliance 1 smashed a gigantic score of 220 runs in the first innings.

Central Railway, in reply, could only manage 155, losing the match by 65 runs. Tilak Varma showed his class with a sensational knock of 91 runs in 44 balls for Reliance 1.

