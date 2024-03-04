DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after DY Patil Blue vs Route Mobile Limited (Updated) ft. Vaibhav Arora

Nirlon Sports Club and Indian Oil faced off in the 17th match, where Indian Oil won the toss and elected to bowl. Nirlon Sports Club were bundled out for just 126 runs. Indian Oil chased down the target of 127 runs in just 12.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

RBI and Tata Sports Club locked horns in the 18th match, where Tata Sports Club won the toss and elected to field. RBI scored 151 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Tata Sports Club took 19.5 overs to win the match by four wickets.

In the 19th match, CAG won the toss and elected to field against Mumbai Customs. They chased down the target of 154 runs in 18.5 overs and won the match by four wickets.

DY Patil Blue opted to bowl against Route Mobile Limited in the 20th match. Route Mobile scored 172 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. DY Patil Blue reached the target in 19.2 overs and won by six wickets.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sachin Yadav 3 3 1 171 82 85.5 100 171 0 2 23 6 2 Aman Khan 2 2 1 170 89 170 94 180.85 0 2 17 9 3 Sumit Ghadigaonkar 3 3 0 124 88 41.33 85 145.88 0 1 12 7 4 Anuj Rawat 2 2 1 121 116 121 67 180.6 1 0 14 6 5 Rohan Kadam 2 2 1 121 76 121 79 153.16 0 1 19 1 6 Ankush Bains 3 3 0 120 50 40 90 133.33 0 1 17 2 7 Aayush Vartak 3 3 0 115 54 38.33 66 174.24 0 1 10 6 8 Varun Lavande 3 3 0 115 68 38.33 79 145.57 0 1 11 3 9 Abhijit Tomar 3 3 0 107 49 35.67 62 172.58 0 0 15 5 10 Apoorva Wankhede 3 3 1 105 83 52.5 60 175 0 1 9 6

Sachin Yadav has moved to first place from fourth with 171 runs in three matches at an average of 85.5 and a strike rate of 171.

Aman Khan has moved to second place and has 170 runs to his name at a strike rate of 180.85.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar has jumped to third place on this list. He has made 124 runs in three games at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 145.88.

Anuj Rawat has slipped to fourth place from second, having amassed 121 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 180.6.

Rohan Kadam has moved to fifth position from third and has 121 runs to his name at an average of 121 and a strike rate of 153.16.

Harshal Kate missed out on a well-deserved century on Monday against DY Patil Blue. He is in 13th place on this list of the batters with the most runs.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR 1 Sanveer Singh 3 3 59 9.5 0 84 8 10.5 8.54 7.38 2 Parikshit Valsangkar 3 3 72 12 1 68 6 11.33 5.67 12 3 Writwick Chatterjee 3 3 60 10 0 60 6 10 6 10 4 Rohan Raje 3 3 42 7 0 51 6 8.5 7.29 7 5 Vipul Krishnan 3 3 70 11.4 1 89 6 14.83 7.63 11.67 6 Himanshu Sharma 3 3 60 10 0 88 6 14.67 8.8 10 7 Aakash Mishra 2 2 42 7 0 42 5 8.4 6 8.4 8 M Siddharth 3 3 72 12 0 72 5 14.4 6 14.4 9 Rajnish Gurbani 3 3 66 11 0 72 5 14.4 6.55 13.2 10 Vaibhav Arora 2 2 45 7.3 0 54 5 10.8 7.2 9

Sanveer Singh is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked up eight scalps in three matches at an average of 10.5.

Parikshit Valsangkar continues to remain in second place and has taken six wickets in three outings at an economy of 5.67.

Writwick Chatterjee has jumped to third place from 10th and has six wickets to his name in three games.

Rohan Raje has moved to fourth position from sixth. He has bagged six wickets in three matches at an average of 8.5, an economy of 7.29, and a strike rate of seven.

Vipul Krishnan is the fifth-highest wicket-taker and was earlier in seventh place. He has picked up six wickets in three games at an average of 14.83, an economy of 7.63, and a strike rate of 11.67.

Vaibhav Arora has scalped five wickets in two matches at an average of 10.8, an economy of 7.2, and a strike rate of nine. He is in 10th place on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets this season.

