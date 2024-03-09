  • home icon
DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after DY Patil Red vs Income Tax (Updated) ft. Siddharth Patidar and Varun Chakravarthy

By Sportz Connect
Modified Mar 09, 2024 23:53 IST
DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters

Income Tax won the toss and elected to bat in the first semi-final match of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 against Tata Sports Club on Friday, March 9. Income Tax scored 181 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Tata Sports Club were bundled out for 140 runs and lost the match by 41 runs.

CAG elected to field in the second semi-final against DY Patil Red. DY Patil Red made 221 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. CAG could make only 130 runs before getting bundled out in 16.1 overs and lost the match by 91 runs.

DY Patil Red won the final of the tournament against Income Tax by 48 runs after posting a total of 221 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR100504s6s
1Aman Khan6623418985.25198172.22034312
2Siddharth Patidar5502187843.6120181.6701279
3Shikar Dhawan44220299101128157.8101229
4Varun Lavande5501937338.6138139.8602215
5Anuj Rawat55218911663117161.5410208
6Mahipal Lomror6611735534.6103167.9601913
7Sachin Yadav3311718285.510017102236
8Rohan Kadam331152767698155.101232
9Abdul Samad6521514950.3379191.1400812
10Sujit Naik5511485137115128.701116

Aman Khan finished as the leading run-scorer and made 341 runs in six games at an average of 85.25 and a strike rate of 172.22. Siddharth Patidar jumped to second place and scored 218 runs in five outings at an average of 43.6.

Shikar Dhawan moved to third place from second and amassed a total of 202 runs at a strike rate of 157.81 in four matches. Varun Lavande had 193 runs in five innings at an average of 38.6 and moved from third place to fourth.

Anuj Rawat moved to fifth position and made 189 runs in five innings at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 161.54.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsAveEconSR
1Varun Charavartiy661442401551212.926.4612
2Sumit Kumar661141901711214.2599.5
3Sanveer Singh5510717.501861018.610.4310.7
4Ishan Porel66108180133914.787.3912
5Writwick Chatterjee5596160116814.57.2512
6Vipul Krishnan449415.41126815.758.0411.75
7Rohan Raje446611089811.138.098.25
8Krunal Pandya55108180155819.388.6113.5
9Yuzvendra Chahal22447.203975.575.326.29
10Rajnish Gurbani55114190146720.867.6816.29

Varun Chakaravarthy jumped to first place and took 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.92. Sumit Kumar moved to second position and picked 12 wickets at a strike rate of 9.5 in six games.

Sanveer Singh moved to third position from first and had 10 wickets in five matches to his name. Ishan Porel jumped from 10th position to fourth and finished with nine wickets in six matches.

Writwick Chatterjee slipped to fifth position from second. He picked eight wickets in five matches at an average of 14.5, an economy of 7.25, and a strike rate of 12.

