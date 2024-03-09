DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after DY Patil Red vs Income Tax (Updated) ft. Siddharth Patidar and Varun Chakravarthy

Income Tax won the toss and elected to bat in the first semi-final match of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 against Tata Sports Club on Friday, March 9. Income Tax scored 181 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Tata Sports Club were bundled out for 140 runs and lost the match by 41 runs.

CAG elected to field in the second semi-final against DY Patil Red. DY Patil Red made 221 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. CAG could make only 130 runs before getting bundled out in 16.1 overs and lost the match by 91 runs.

DY Patil Red won the final of the tournament against Income Tax by 48 runs after posting a total of 221 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Aman Khan 6 6 2 341 89 85.25 198 172.22 0 3 43 12 2 Siddharth Patidar 5 5 0 218 78 43.6 120 181.67 0 1 27 9 3 Shikar Dhawan 4 4 2 202 99 101 128 157.81 0 1 22 9 4 Varun Lavande 5 5 0 193 73 38.6 138 139.86 0 2 21 5 5 Anuj Rawat 5 5 2 189 116 63 117 161.54 1 0 20 8 6 Mahipal Lomror 6 6 1 173 55 34.6 103 167.96 0 1 9 13 7 Sachin Yadav 3 3 1 171 82 85.5 100 171 0 2 23 6 8 Rohan Kadam 3 3 1 152 76 76 98 155.1 0 1 23 2 9 Abdul Samad 6 5 2 151 49 50.33 79 191.14 0 0 8 12 10 Sujit Naik 5 5 1 148 51 37 115 128.7 0 1 11 6

Aman Khan finished as the leading run-scorer and made 341 runs in six games at an average of 85.25 and a strike rate of 172.22. Siddharth Patidar jumped to second place and scored 218 runs in five outings at an average of 43.6.

Shikar Dhawan moved to third place from second and amassed a total of 202 runs at a strike rate of 157.81 in four matches. Varun Lavande had 193 runs in five innings at an average of 38.6 and moved from third place to fourth.

Anuj Rawat moved to fifth position and made 189 runs in five innings at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 161.54.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR 1 Varun Charavartiy 6 6 144 24 0 155 12 12.92 6.46 12 2 Sumit Kumar 6 6 114 19 0 171 12 14.25 9 9.5 3 Sanveer Singh 5 5 107 17.5 0 186 10 18.6 10.43 10.7 4 Ishan Porel 6 6 108 18 0 133 9 14.78 7.39 12 5 Writwick Chatterjee 5 5 96 16 0 116 8 14.5 7.25 12 6 Vipul Krishnan 4 4 94 15.4 1 126 8 15.75 8.04 11.75 7 Rohan Raje 4 4 66 11 0 89 8 11.13 8.09 8.25 8 Krunal Pandya 5 5 108 18 0 155 8 19.38 8.61 13.5 9 Yuzvendra Chahal 2 2 44 7.2 0 39 7 5.57 5.32 6.29 10 Rajnish Gurbani 5 5 114 19 0 146 7 20.86 7.68 16.29

Varun Chakaravarthy jumped to first place and took 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.92. Sumit Kumar moved to second position and picked 12 wickets at a strike rate of 9.5 in six games.

Sanveer Singh moved to third position from first and had 10 wickets in five matches to his name. Ishan Porel jumped from 10th position to fourth and finished with nine wickets in six matches.

Writwick Chatterjee slipped to fifth position from second. He picked eight wickets in five matches at an average of 14.5, an economy of 7.25, and a strike rate of 12.

