DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Reliance 1 vs DY Patil Red (Updated) ft. Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Porel

Tata Sports Club went up against Indian Oil in the first quarter-final of the DY Patil T20 Cup on Thursday, March 7. Indian Oil won the toss and elected to bowl. Tata Sports Club scored 232/5 in their regulation 20 overs. In reply, Indian Oil were bundled out for just 172 runs and lost the match by 60 runs.

In the second quarter-final, CAG elected to bowl against DY Patil Blue. Shikhar Dhawan scored 99 runs off 51 deliveries to help DY Patil Blue post 182/6. CAG reached the target of 183 runs in 19.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

Income Tax scored 205 runs for the loss of six wickets against Jain Irrigation in the third quarter-final after winning the toss. Jain Irrigation were bundled out for just 83 runs and Income Tax won the match by 122 runs. Ishan Porel took three wickets for just 10 runs in two overs and won the Player of the Match award.

DY Patil Red chased down the target of 189 runs in 19.4 overs against Reliance 1 after they were asked to bat. They won the match by six wickets. Prince B won the Player of the Match award for his bowling spell of two for 30 runs.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Aman Khan 4 4 2 290 89 145 164 176.83 0 3 34 12 2 Shikar Dhawan 4 4 2 202 99 101 128 157.81 0 1 22 9 3 Varun Lavande 4 4 0 188 73 47 132 142.42 0 2 20 5 4 Sachin Yadav 3 3 1 171 82 85.5 100 171 0 2 23 6 5 Mahipal Lomror 4 4 1 155 55 51.67 82 189.02 0 1 8 13 6 Rohan Kadam 3 3 1 152 76 76 98 155.1 0 1 23 2 7 Ankush Bains 4 4 0 142 50 35.5 107 132.71 0 1 19 3 8 Abhijit Tomar 4 4 0 138 49 34.5 82 168.29 0 0 19 6 9 Tilak Verma 3 3 1 131 91 65.5 74 177.03 0 1 6 10 10 Apoorva Wankhede 4 4 1 131 83 43.67 70 187.14 0 1 10 9

Aman Khan is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 290 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 176.83. Shikar Dhawan has jumped to second place and has scored 202 runs in four games at an average of 101 and a strike rate of 157.81.

Varun Lavande has jumped to the third position from 10th and has amassed 188 runs in four games at a strike rate of 142.42. Sachin Yadav has slipped to fourth place from second and has 171 runs to his name in three games at an average of 85.5.

Mahipal Lomror has moved to fifth place and has made 155 runs in four matches at an average of 51.67 and a strike rate of 189.02.

DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR 1 Sanveer Singh 4 4 83 13.5 0 114 10 11.4 8.24 8.3 2 Writwick Chatterjee 4 4 78 13 0 83 8 10.38 6.38 9.75 3 Vipul Krishnan 4 4 94 15.4 1 126 8 15.75 8.04 11.75 4 Rohan Raje 4 4 66 11 0 89 8 11.13 8.09 8.25 5 Yuzvendra Chahal 2 2 44 7.2 0 39 7 5.57 5.32 6.29 6 Mayank Yadav 4 4 96 16 1 135 7 19.29 8.44 13.71 7 Piyush Chawla 4 4 78 13 0 110 7 15.71 8.46 11.14 8 Sairaj Patil 4 4 66 11 0 109 7 15.57 9.91 9.43 9 M Siddharth 4 4 96 16 0 103 6 17.17 6.44 16 10 Ishan Porel 4 4 60 10 0 66 6 11 6.6 10

Sanveer Singh is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked up 10 wickets in four games. Writwick Chatterjee has jumped to second place from third and has eight wickets to his name in four games at an average of 10.38.

Vipul Krishnan has jumped to third place from seventh and has picked eight wickets in four outings. Rohan Raje has jumped to fourth place from fifth and has picked eight wickets in four games at an average of 11.13 in four matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped to fifth position with seven wickets in just two matches. Ishan Porel was one of the most successful bowlers in the quarter-final stage. He has taken six wickets in four games and is in the 10th position.

