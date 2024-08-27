"Each note resonates with the passion I pour into cricket and life" - KL Rahul invests in premium fragrance brand

Team India's keeper-batter KL Rahul has invested an undisclosed amount in a premium fragrance lineup, 'Metaman'. The brand is a perfume range from the Indian jewellery brand, 'Drip Project'.

It is worth mentioning that Rahul had recently shared an Instagram story, teasing a big announcement. Revealing the launch of the fragrance brand, the cricket star wrote on Instagram:

"I’m thrilled to unveil Metaman - a fragrance brand that’s a piece of my heart. This isn’t just a fragrance; it’s a testament to dreams and determination. Each note resonates with the passion I pour into cricket and life. To everyone who’s been part of my journey - this is for you. Join me in celebrating this new chapter. Together, let’s discover your scent of victory!"

Speaking about the venture, Rahul mentioned that he wants to collaborate with brands that he resonates with, instead of just being an ambassador. He was recently quoted as saying by Business Standard:

"I've chosen to enter spaces where I feel comfortable and where I can genuinely contribute, rather than just being the face or an ambassador…"

Apart from Metaman, KL Rahul is also said to have previously invested in companies like Boldfit, XYXX, 4Cast, Players Fund, and Hyugalife.

KL Rahul has begun training for Duleep Trophy 2024

On the cricketing front, KL Rahul was last seen in action during India's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. However, he performed underwhelmingly in the rubber, registering scores of 31 and 0 in the first two matches.

He was left out of the playing XI for the remaining third fixture. The 32-year-old will return to the cricket field with the upcoming 17th edition of the Duldeep Trophy.

Rahul has been named in the Team A squad for the first round of the red-ball domestic tournament. The Shubman Gill-led side also features the likes of Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Dhruv Jurel.

Ahead of the competition, Rahul was recently seen sweating it out in the nets. You can watch the clip below:

Team A will take on Team B in the opening match of Duldeep Trophy 2024. The game will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from September 5.

