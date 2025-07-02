“Earlier he was kept out because of Ashwin” - Former India batter suggests India playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif believes left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav must be part of the playing XI in the second Test against England in Edgbaston, starting July 2. The 30-year-old missed out in India's opening Test defeat by five wickets at Leeds.

India went with four seamers to bolster their batting depth and a lone spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. However, their lack of penetration proved costly as England comfortably chased down 371 on the final day.

Kuldeep last played a Test for India in the first game of the home series against New Zealand in October 2024.

Talking about the chinaman bowler on his X handle, Kaif posted:

"It will be unfair if Kuldeep Yadav doesn't get into the playing XI for second Test. He has just played 13 Tests in 8 years. Earlier he was kept out because of Ashwin now how do you justify his exclusion."

Kuldeep has played only 13 Tests despite making his red-ball debut for India in 2017. The veteran boasts an excellent record in Tests with 56 wickets at an average of 22.16, including four 5-wicket hauls.

His Test numbers against England are even better, with 21 scalps in six outings at an average of 22.28.

What happened when Kuldeep Yadav last played a Test in England?

Kuldeep Yadav has played only one Test in England, at Lord's during India's 2018 tour. After losing the series opener in Edgbaston, the Indians went with two spinners in Kuldeep and Ravichandran Ashwin on a green track at Lord's.

However, the left-arm spinner struggled for control and impact, finishing with figures of 0/44 in nine overs in India's lone innings with the ball. The hosts piled on 396/7 declared in their first innings and won by an innings and 159 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

It was only Kuldeep's third Test match of his career and a second away from home. Despite playing only a handful of Tests for India since his debut, the spinner has been a mainstay in India's white-ball sides in that period.

Kuldeep helped India turn things around in their previous Test series against England at home last year. After Rohit Sharma's Men lost the opening Test, Kuldeep played the next four matches and picked up 19 wickets to help India win the series 4-1.

