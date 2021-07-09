WI vs AUS 2021: Kieron Pollard opens up on Nicholas Pooran & Shimron Hetmyer's poor form

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard has urged everyone to show patience and back Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran, who have struggled for form in recent T20I matches. Pollard explained that while dropping the duo would be an easy thing to do, it wouldn't solve anything.

West Indies, who were seen as overwhelming favorites ahead of the five-match T20I series against South Africa, lost the contest by a 3-2 margin.

Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran had below-par outings with the bat, scoring just 128 runs in seven innings between them. Their strike rates weren't much to talk about either.

However, Kieron Pollard is confident the duo will fire sooner rather than later and added that they would continue to back them, given their enormous talent.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the first T20I against Australia, Pollard said:

"It is an opportunity for us to be there for these youngsters (Nicholas Pooran & Shimron Hetmyer) and give them this sort of hug and protect them then let them come out of it. As a team we are willing to work with these youngsters because we know in the future what they can do."

Pollard continued:

"Sometimes the easiest suggestion is to put them on the sidelines but is that going to help? Has it worked before? We are going to stick with these guys because we know deep down inside that these guys are talented and have what it takes to take West Indies cricket forward."

West Indies will be keen to iron out their flaws before taking on Australia in a five-match T20I series, starting tomorrow at St. Lucia.

"In any sportsman's career you will go through a period like this" - Kieron Pollard

Nicholas Pooran

Kieron Pollard highlighted that it is normal for a sportsman to go through a lean run of form while backing the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer to come good as their career progresses. The Windies limited-overs captain added:

"When Hetmyer wasn't playing people were asking for his inclusion, now he's playing, he comes in and is trying to fulfil a role. He's a guy who is really, really talented, we have a lot of time for him. Nicholas Pooran, again, a young individual finding his craft, we know he's talented, and in any sportsman's career you will go through a period like this."

Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer possess the experience of playing in some of the top T20 leagues around the world, including the IPL. However, the duo have failed to come up with influential performances in West Indies colors lately.

Pooran averages just below 20 in T20Is while his strike is at 118.41. Meanwhile, Hetmyer averages 18.95 with an underwhelming strike rate of 115.64 in 30 T20Is.

