"East Pakistan pulled off yesterday's West Pakistan"- Top 10 funny memes as South Africa escape with a narrow win vs Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

South Africa beat Bangladesh by four runs in the 21st match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday (June 10). With a third consecutive win, the Proteas now sit comfortably at the top of the Group D points table.

The South African team batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29) batted sensibly on a tricky surface and took their side to 113/6 in 20 overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3/18) and Taskin Ahmed (2/19) were the picks of the Bangladeshi bowlers.

In reply, Bangladesh found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 50/4 in 9.5 overs. Towhid Hridoy (37) and Mahmudullah (20) then put on a 44-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take their side close to the target. However, both departed in the end, leaving the job to new batters, who failed to finish the task as Bangladesh eventually fell five runs short of the target.

Fans enjoyed the thrilling T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"This is the match we should've won"- Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto after the loss against South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto reflected on the loss, saying:

"Everyone was nervous, we were confident with Mahmudullah and Jaker in the middle, they'll pull this one off but it can happen in cricket. (About Tanzid's spell) He's worked really hard last couple of days, he showed why he is good, got us in the game with the new ball and showed lot of character today."

He continued:

"This is the match we should've won, last couple of overs, South Africa bowled really well. Rishad is very good, the way he's bowled in the last couple of series, showed his class and luckily we got the leg-spinner after a long time. It was very entertaining , thanks to all the supporters, hopefully they come in big numbers in Caribbean as well."

Bangladesh will next lock horns with the Netherlands on Thursday (June 13) in Kingstown. South Africa will face Nepal on Friday (June 14) at the same venue.

