" Eat. Sleep. Score Fifty. Repeat. " - Fans in awe as Abhishek Sharma slams third consecutive fifty in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Abhishek Sharma continued his sensational run in the Asia Cup 2025. In India's ongoing Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26, the young opener smashed another fifty at the top.

He made 61 runs off 31 balls, including eight boundaries and two maximums at a strike-rate of 196.77. This was his third consecutive half-century in the tournament. In the previous game against Bangladesh, Abhishek Sharma scored 75 runs off 37 balls. In the match before that against Pakistan, he made 74 runs off 39 balls.

The left-hander has been consistent and has also maintained his tempo. He has displayed immaculate form and fearlessness at the top. Courtesy of his heroics, India made 71 runs in the first six overs against Sri Lanka.

Fans were in awe of Abhishek's scintillating display with the bat.

"𝑬𝑨𝑻. 𝑺𝑳𝑬𝑬𝑷. 𝑺𝑪𝑶𝑹𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑭𝑻𝒀. 𝑹𝑬𝑷𝑬𝑨𝑻. 🥵 Abhishek Sharma is in scorching form with his third fifty in a row! 🤙🏼🔥The man is unstoppable right now! 👏🏼 #INDvSL #Cricket #AsiaCup," a fan wrote on X.

Root Jaiswal @JaiswalRoot 𝑬𝑨𝑻. 𝑺𝑳𝑬𝑬𝑷. 𝑺𝑪𝑶𝑹𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑭𝑻𝒀. 𝑹𝑬𝑷𝑬𝑨𝑻. 🥵 ​ Abhishek Sharma is in scorching form with his third fifty in a row! 🤙🏼🔥 ​ The man is unstoppable right now! 👏🏼 ​ #INDvSL #Cricket #AsiaCup

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

Saabir Zafar @Saabir_Saabu01 There is no stopping this guy! 🥶🔥🔥 ​ Abhishek Sharma - What a Beast 💪 ​ #AbhishekSharma #INDvSL #INDvsSL #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2025

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 🜲 @Iamlakshya_18 Abhishek Sharma The Monster of India 💀..!! 🥶🔥 ​ - 61 Runs In Just 31 Balls Including 8 Fours & 2 Sixes With SR.196 🤯🔥 #AsiaCup2025 #INDvsSL #AbhiShekSharma #OTDirecto25S #PerthSanta

Ex-Engineer @Energy_Capital7 Abhishek Sharma: turning the Powerplay into his personal playground! ⚡🇮🇳

Nithin @Opt_Philosopher Me be like Dear Law of average, please don't come near Abhishek Sharma during his entire cricket career.

sunrisers Hyderabad @MYona86099 Abhishek Sharma is carrying India’s batting lineup with unreal consistency in this Asia Cup 🥵🔥 ​ #INDvsSL

Aadil @CertifiedAadil Abhishek Sharma in this Asia Cup after every ball be like "Ye aya range mei" 🤣💀 #INDvsSL

As the Men in Blue are set to play Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 28, Abhishek would be expected to carry his unreal form and help them lift the trophy.

Abhishek Sharma becomes first batter to score 300-plus runs in a single Asia Cup T20 edition

With yet another magnificent half-century against Sri Lanka, Abhishek Sharma created history. He became the first batter to score over 300 runs in a single Asia Cup T20 tournament.

The left-hander has scored 309 runs from six innings at an average of 51.50 and a strike-rate of 204.63 with three half-centuries. He will look to add to his tally with one more game remaining.

Abhishek surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who previously held this record. Rizwan had scored 281 runs in six matches during the 2022 edition. He also overtook Virat Kohli, who had scored 276 runs in five matches, also during the 2022 edition.

The young opener has been in explosive form throughout the Asia Cup 2025. He has now scored seven consecutive 30-plus scores in T20Is, the joint-most alongside Rizwan and Rohit Sharma.

