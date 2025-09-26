  • home icon
  " Eat. Sleep. Score Fifty. Repeat. " - Fans in awe as Abhishek Sharma slams third consecutive fifty in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

" Eat. Sleep. Score Fifty. Repeat. " - Fans in awe as Abhishek Sharma slams third consecutive fifty in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 26, 2025 22:02 IST
Abhishek Sharma in action (Image Credits: Getty & @Saabir_Saabu01,@CertifiedAadil/X)
Abhishek Sharma in action (Image Credits: Getty & @Saabir_Saabu01,@CertifiedAadil/X)

Abhishek Sharma continued his sensational run in the Asia Cup 2025. In India's ongoing Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26, the young opener smashed another fifty at the top.

He made 61 runs off 31 balls, including eight boundaries and two maximums at a strike-rate of 196.77. This was his third consecutive half-century in the tournament. In the previous game against Bangladesh, Abhishek Sharma scored 75 runs off 37 balls. In the match before that against Pakistan, he made 74 runs off 39 balls.

The left-hander has been consistent and has also maintained his tempo. He has displayed immaculate form and fearlessness at the top. Courtesy of his heroics, India made 71 runs in the first six overs against Sri Lanka.

Fans were in awe of Abhishek's scintillating display with the bat.

"𝑬𝑨𝑻. 𝑺𝑳𝑬𝑬𝑷. 𝑺𝑪𝑶𝑹𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑭𝑻𝒀. 𝑹𝑬𝑷𝑬𝑨𝑻. 🥵 Abhishek Sharma is in scorching form with his third fifty in a row! 🤙🏼🔥The man is unstoppable right now! 👏🏼 #INDvSL #Cricket #AsiaCup," a fan wrote on X.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

As the Men in Blue are set to play Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 28, Abhishek would be expected to carry his unreal form and help them lift the trophy.

Abhishek Sharma becomes first batter to score 300-plus runs in a single Asia Cup T20 edition

With yet another magnificent half-century against Sri Lanka, Abhishek Sharma created history. He became the first batter to score over 300 runs in a single Asia Cup T20 tournament.

The left-hander has scored 309 runs from six innings at an average of 51.50 and a strike-rate of 204.63 with three half-centuries. He will look to add to his tally with one more game remaining.

Abhishek surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who previously held this record. Rizwan had scored 281 runs in six matches during the 2022 edition. He also overtook Virat Kohli, who had scored 276 runs in five matches, also during the 2022 edition.

The young opener has been in explosive form throughout the Asia Cup 2025. He has now scored seven consecutive 30-plus scores in T20Is, the joint-most alongside Rizwan and Rohit Sharma.

Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

