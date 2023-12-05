ECB launches independent Cricket Regulator to oversee anti-corruption, anti-discrimination

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an independent Cricket Regulator to oversee areas like anti-corruption, anti-discrimination, doping, and misconduct, among other integrity and safeguarding issues. These areas previously came directly under the ECB.

The Regulator will be responsible for adherence to regulations and 'providing relevant information and education'. The formation of the Regulator was recommended by the Independent Commission of Equity in Cricket.

"The launch of the Cricket Regulator seeks to bring further independence to the regulatory processes within cricket, to give greater assurance around the separation between this area and the remainder of the ECB," the ECB said in a statement.

Starting immediately, the Regulator will take complaints over the above-mentioned issues and decide if there's enough evidence to forward it to the Cricket Discipline Commission.

Former police chief to lead ECB's Cricket Regulator

The body will be directed by Dane Lewis, a former police chief with over 30 years of experience in areas like local and counter-terrorism policing. He has been tasked to set up the Regulator until 2024 when a new permanent head will be recruited.

"The Cricket Regulator will cover a wide range of matters on which the game has set clear standards, including anti-discrimination. The team and I are clear about the importance of meeting high standards in ensuring people across the game know what is expected of them, and having the best procedures in place, to protect and promote the good of the game, and everyone involved," Lewis said in a statement.

Lewis will report to the chair of the board, Nic Coward.

ECB CEO Richard Gould said the Regulator is "ring-fenced" from his organization which will ensure its work is as distant as possible to the game's promoter in England.

Also Read: Jay Shah wins CII Sports Business Leader of the Year Award, BCCI calls it "truly deserved"