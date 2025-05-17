ECI-W Estonia-Bulgaria 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 17, 2025 12:56 IST
New Zealand v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

The Estonia Women’s cricket team will host their Bulgarian counterparts in a seven-match T10 series. All matches will be hosted by the Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn, Estonia.

The two teams recently squared off in a three-match T20I series at the same venue. Hosts Estonia won each of the three matches to seal the series 3-0. Viktoria Frey delivered ‘Player of the Match’ performances in the first two T20Is with her all-round excellence, capping the series with 51 runs and eight wickets.

Estonian fast bowler Annemari Vessik headlined her team’s victory in the third match by conceding just six runs off her four overs. Picking up the prized scalp of Bilyana Shotorova, Vessik’s spell helped Estonia keep Bulgaria down by six runs despite carting just 115 upfront.

Nonetheless, the upcoming T10 segment of the tour will launch from Saturday, May 17, onwards with four matches in Tallinn. The same venue will host the remaining three fixtures the following day on Sunday, May 18.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming and live telecast details for the ECI-W Estonia-Bulgaria 2025 T10 series.

ECI-W Estonia-Bulgaria 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all timings are in IST)

Saturday, May 17

1st T10: Estonia Women vs Bulgaria Women, 11:30 AM

2nd T10: Estonia Women vs Bulgaria Women, 1:45 PM

3rd T10: Estonia Women vs Bulgaria Women, 4:30 PM

4th T10: Estonia Women vs Bulgaria Women, 6:45 PM

Sunday, May 18

5th T10: Estonia Women vs Bulgaria Women, 11:30 AM

6th T10: Estonia Women vs Bulgaria Women, 1:45 PM

7th T10: Estonia Women vs Bulgaria Women, 4:30 PM

ECI-W Estonia-Bulgaria 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch live coverage of the Estonia Women vs Bulgaria Women T10 series on the FanCode app and website.

ECI-W Estonia-Bulgaria 2025: Full squads

Estonia Women

Beenish Wani, Egelin Ellermaa, Lisa Bowring, Mirjam Frey, Chamali Lokuge, Geethma Madanayake, Laima Anna Dalbina, Liina Sormus, Pranjali Kirloskar, Viktoria Frey, Asma Shifa, Helena Kerge, Medha Gooch, Natalia Tykhonravova, Annemari Vessik, Maret Valner, Milvi Pugi, Ragne Hallik and Sirli Pattenden.

Bulgaria Women

Aleksa Stoilova, Detelina Ruynekova, Simona Yordanova, Ventislava Atanasova, Katrin Srandeva, Slaveya Galabova, Gabriela Ilarionova, Vili Nikolova, Bilyana Shotorova, Martina Abadjieva, Nadia Toleva and Nela Gocheva.

Sportz Connect

Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans.

