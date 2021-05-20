Shahid Afridi Jr blasts a 16-ball 54 in ECS T10 Krefeld

Shahid Afridi Jr smashed a magnificent half-century for MSC Frankfurt in their ECS T10 League match against VFB Gelsenkirchen in Krefeld, Germany.

The MSC Frankfurt club player has no relation to former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi. However, he batted with the same aggressive approach. Coming out to bat at number three for MSC Frankfurt, Afridi Jr hit a 16-ball 54 to take his team's score closer to 100.

Adel Khan and Sikandar Khan opened the innings for MSC Frankfurt. Shrutarv Awasthi dismissed Adel in the innings' second over. Shahid Afridi Jr then came out to bat in the middle and wreaked havoc in Krefeld.

Afridi Jr had a 62-run second-wicket partnership with Sikandar Khan, where the latter scored only 11 runs. Shahid smacked five fours and five sixes in his knock. He batted with an incredible strike rate of 337.

Although the other batters could not support him much, Afridi Jr kept going and placed MSC Frankfurt in a position to post a big total.

He looked well set for a century but Arfan Malik rattled his stumps in the sixth over. MSC Frankfurt eventually finished with 116/4 in their first innings.

Shahid Afridi Jr has been one of the top performers for MSC Frankfurt in ECS T10 Krefeld

MSC Frankfurt currently holds the top position in the Group A standings of the ECS T10 Krefeld competition. The Frankfurt-based club have won five of their six group stage matches.

Shahid Afridi Jr has played a pivotal role in their success. He did not get a chance to bat in the previous two games, but had scored a half-century in the match against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters. He also aggregated 41 runs off just 10 deliveries against the Aachen Rising Stars.

MSC Frankfurt will expect Shahid Afridi Jr to continue his excellent form in the upcoming games of the tournament.