Eden Gardens to serve as shelter for groundsmen of various maidan clubs during cyclone 'Yaas'

With cyclone 'Yaas' set to hit the eastern coast of India soon, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to use the galleries at the Eden Gardens as a makeshift shelter arrangement for the ground staff of various Kolkata Maidan clubs.

'Yaas' is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, and Kolkata could experience gusting winds that could reach over 150kmph, along with excessive rain. Numerous sports clubs have their tents in and around the Maidan area near the Eden Gardens.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said the facilities at the Eden Gardens would be open to other Sports Associations and clubs as well.

"Groundsmen form an integral part of our system and we must ensure their safety in this hour of crisis. We are also working in coordination with other Sports Associations so that the facilities at Eden Gardens could be extended to their personnel too who are located at Maidan Tents," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said.

Along with shelter arrangements, food and other amenities will be provided from 25-28th May at the Eden Gardens galleries for staff workers from numerous Maidan clubs.

When did India last play at the Eden Gardens?

Eden Gardens is widely regarded as the Mecca of Indian cricket, with the iconic stadium having hosted numerous blockbuster encounters over the years.

It last hosted a game between India and Bangladesh in November 2019, the first pink-ball Test to be played in India. The hosts emerged victorious by a comfortable margin of an innings and 46 runs in that match.

Eden Gardens was also set to host 10 games of the IPL 2021, but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 breaches in teams' bio-bubbles. The BCCI is likely going to shift the second phase of the IPL to the UAE.

The CAB reportedly suffered massive losses as it made all the arrangements for the bio-bubbles for its staff and for the players. State associations receive ₹1 crore for every IPL game they host.

