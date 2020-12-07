Edgbaston attracts record tickets demand for England-Pakistan ODI in 2021

Warwickshire County Cricket Club's home venue, Edgbaston, has received record demand for tickets for next year’s ODI match between England and Pakistan.

In an official statement, the club revealed that the entries received through the Ticket Ballot are more than any match ever played at the historic ground.

“Edgbaston has received record demand for the England v Pakistan ODI via the Ticket Ballot, with over 60,000 tickets already requested. Following an unprecedented year of behind-closed-doors cricket, the Club has received record ballot entries for next year’s ODI, more than any other major match fixture including the 2019 Ashes, with a 67% increase in applicants compared to the previous best after the same number of days,” the Warwickshire County Club stated.

Edgbaston boasts a seating capacity for 25,000 spectators and the ballot is scheduled to close at 5 PM on December 11. The statement further added that 60% of the tickets have already been sold for this game.

“Meanwhile, over 60% of tickets have already been sold for this match in the opening priority windows to Warwickshire Members and ticket buyers who accepted credit from our canceled 2020 Major Matches,” the statement said.

As per the Future Tours Programme, Pakistan are scheduled to feature in three T20Is followed by as many ODIs against the format champions, England.

Edgbaston will host the third and final ODI which is to be held on July 13 next year (date subject to change).