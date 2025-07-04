Edgbaston weather forecast July 4: What are the chances of rain on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test in Birmingham?

Team India were completely dominant on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3. Resuming their first innings at 310-5, they posted 587 on the board and then reduced England to 77-3 by stumps in 20 overs.

Ad

Indian skipper Shubman Gill led from the front for the visitors. Unbeaten on 114 overnight, the right-handed batter went on to register his career-best score of 269. Gill faced 387 balls in which he hit 30 fours and three sixes. The Indian skipper added 203 for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (89) and 144 for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar (42).

After putting up a huge first innings total on the board in Birmingham, India reduced England to 25-3 in 7.1 overs as Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope fell without scoring to Akash Deep, while Zak Crawley (19) perished to Mohammed Shami. At stumps on Day 2, England were 77-3, trailing India by 510 runs.

Ad

Trending

Edgbaston weather forecast for Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Weather hasn't had an impact in the Edgbaston Test between India and England so far. Looking at the forecast for Day 3 of the contest on Friday, July 4, AccuWeather states that it will be mostly cloudy and warm in the morning, with the temperature in the range of 24 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is four percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be high at 89 percent.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking at the afternoon weather forecast for Day 3 of the 2nd England vs India Test in Birmingham on Friday, AccuWeather predicts that it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warm, with the temperature around 25 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is eight percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 91 percent and humidity level 36 percent.

Shifting focus to the evening weather prediction for Day 3 of the England vs India Edgbaston Test, AccuWeather states that it will be cloudy, with chances of a couple of showers. The temperature will fall to around 16 degree Celsius, while the probability of precipitation rises to 60 percent. The cloud cover during this period would be in the range of 94 percent and the humidity level 58 percent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news