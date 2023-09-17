"Einstein of cricket world"- Ravichandran Ashwin receives special wishes as he turns 37

Members of the cricketing fraternity and fans extended warm wishes to Indian bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin as he turned 37 on Sunday, September 17. He is currently on a break from the sport after playing in a Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean Islands last month.

Following that tour, he was not selected for India's Asia Cup and ODI World Cup squads. He did not get a chance even when Axar Patel was ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka due to an injury. Washington Sundar got the nod ahead of Ashwin as Axar Patel's replacement.

On the occasion of his 37th birthday, members of the cricket fraternity and fans were quick to wish him on social media. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dinesh Karthik led the way with their posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some of the wishes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Do you know who is a captain's nightmare at the death?"- Ravichandran Ashwin reminisces his conversation with Virat Kohli about Rohit Sharma

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin reminisced about his conversation with Virat Kohli in the dressing room while watching Rohit Sharma bat.

Ashwin revealed that Kohli considered Rohit as an opposition captain's nightmare. This is due to the batter's special ability to go into the highest batting gear during the last few overs of the game. Ashwin said:

"5-6 years back, Virat Kohli and I had a discussion while Rohit was batting. I don't remember which match it was. Seeing Rohit bat, I was thinking, 'Where do you even bowl to him?' If Rohit is set after 15-20 overs, you wouldn't know where to bowl to him."

He continued:

"Virat asked me, 'Do you know who is a captain's nightmare at the death?'. I asked, 'Is it Dhoni?'. Kohli was like, 'No, it is Rohit.' When I asked him why, he said you won't know where to bowl."

Ashwin referenced Rohit's double century vs Australia, saying:

"He has got all the shots in the book and once he played an extraordinary knock in Chinnaswamy stadium (209 vs Australia in 2013) that Kohli can never forget, it seems. Rohit Sharma has got all the shots, and he makes it look so effortless and easy.”

Do you agree with the views of Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin on Rohit? Let us know in the comments section.