“Either you give everything or you rest properly” - Former India cricketer’s massive statement on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has made a bold statement regarding ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s workload. His remarks come ahead of the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series against England, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Since the start of the series, there has been ongoing debate around Bumrah’s workload, with the management making it clear that the 31-year-old will feature in only three of the five Tests. Addressing the issue, Pathan expressed a firm opinion, stating that Bumrah should play only if he is fully prepared to give it his all.

In a video posted on his official YouTube channel (@officialIrfanPathan), the 40-year-old said:

“I believe when you play cricket for India, you give it your all. When it comes to a five-over spell and you say Root has come in, you’ve bowled five overs, and you won’t bowl the sixth, that shouldn’t happen. You have to give everything. Either you give everything or you rest properly."

"When it’s about the country, when it’s about the team, and even if it’s not about the country, at least it’s about the team. The country always matters. But when you play in the team, you are playing for your teammates. You want to give your everything for them. No one, whether on your right, left, the eleven players on the field or those sitting outside, would want anything less," he added.

Pathan continued:

“You play for them first. Your biggest responsibility is to play for your team. So when I said that in commentary, I will always stand by it. The team always comes first. And when you play, you have to give everything. I’m not questioning whether he put in effort. Of course, he did. He bowled his overs. There’s no doubt about it. But where an extra push is needed for the team, you have to give it. At that point, you have to set workload aside. That’s what I believe."

In the two matches he has played so far, Bumrah has taken 12 wickets across four innings at an impressive average of 21.00 and a strike rate of 43.33, including two five-wicket hauls.

“He should play with full intensity” - Irfan Pathan’s scathing remark on Jasprit Bumrah

In the aforementioned video, Irfan Pathan also emphasized that Jasprit Bumrah must play with full intensity and be willing to bowl a six-over spell if the team requires it, even on the final day. He also cited the example of England captain Ben Stokes, who bowled a similar spell on the final day of the Lord’s Test.

“So when Bumrah plays, he should play with full intensity and effort because we want to see him as the world’s number one. For him to stay at the top long term, it will only happen when he regularly wins matches for his team. That will happen only when, instead of stopping at five overs, you bowl that sixth over too when the team needs it, even if it’s the fifth day. Ben Stokes did it. Jofra Archer came back after four years and did it too," Pathan said.

Bumrah has represented India in 47 Test matches, taking 217 wickets at an impressive average of 19.48 and a strike rate of 42.1. His tally includes 15 five-wicket hauls.

