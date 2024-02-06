"Either you give me the full series or leave me out altogether" - Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan slams team management for unfair treatment

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan lambasted the team management for their selection inconsistencies and a lack of trust in his abilities.

Renowned for his big-hitting ability in domestic cricket and other T20 leagues, Azam has played only eight T20Is for Pakistan since debuting in 2021. Azam, the son of former Pakistan wicket-keeper Moin Khan, has struggled to cope with international cricket, averaging a dismal 4.83 in those eight outings.

In a recent discussion with Shoaib Malik, Azam expressed his frustrations with the Pakistan think tank by saying:

"In the last 4 years, I have made a comeback three times and I have never played a full series, so it hurts me a little that either you give me the full series or leave me out altogether, or don't hang me in the middle, so I regret this thing."

He added:

"I have always understood that when I play league cricket, I get a complete opportunity because they know I can win them games, so they are calling me here. That means either you are putting doubts in my mind that I am not good at this level, then it's okay, then I will find my own way."

Azam Khan debuted in the three-match T20I series in England in 2021 but played only the first two games. The following month, the right-hander was part of the playing XI in the opener of the four-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Despite not having the opportunity to bat in the match, Azam did not partake in the remainder of the series. It took the gloveman two years to return to the T20I side for the series against Afghanistan last year. However, Azam played only the first two games.

The 25-year-old was part of the recently concluded five-match series against New Zealand but played only in the first three encounters.

"When I play with foreign coaches, they never make me feel like I am lacking something" - Azam Khan

Azam Khan further complained about the indifferent treatment within the Pakistan team compared to his experiences with foreign coaches.

Contrary to his international numbers, the youngster boasts an impressive record in domestic T20s. He averages a healthy 25.05 at a fearsome strike rate of 146.02 in 148 games.

"It is obvious that I play all my cricket with a full mindset, and when someone comes and puts doubts in it, then I get a little frustrated, because when I play with foreign coaches, they never make me feel like I am lacking something, but yes, when I play for the Pakistan team, I feel like I am lacking something because when I watch my batting, my innings, then I say that I am not less than any player," said Azam.

Azam has played for several T20 franchises around the globe, including the Barbados Royals, Guyana Warriors, Khulna Tigers, and the Galle Gladiators, among others. The 25-year-old has also played 30 List-A and 16 first-class games in his brief career.

Azam Khan is currently playing for the Desert Vipers in the International League T20 and averages 31.80 at a strike rate of 176.66 in seven games.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App